RZLT Stock on the Move: What Sparks the 38% Jump in the Past Week?

Shares of Rezolute RZLT rose 38% over the past week, driven by positive interim results from the late-stage upLIFT study evaluating its lead candidate, ersodetug, in patients with tumor hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare disease that causes dangerously low blood sugar levels.

The interim analysis included the first eight patients enrolled in the study, representing 50% of the targeted enrolment. Six of these patients met the responder criterion for the study's primary endpoint, achieving at least a 50% reduction in intravenous glucose requirements during the eight-week treatment period. Notably, all six responders were able to completely discontinue intravenous glucose support after treatment with ersodetug.

Of the remaining two participants, one was recently enrolled and is currently undergoing dosing. The other withdrew study consent and discontinued treatment before completing the pivotal treatment phase due to the progression of advanced metastatic colon cancer and a transition to hospice care. This patient was therefore classified as a non-responder for the study's primary endpoint assessment.

The findings reinforced investor confidence in ersodetug's potential to address a significant unmet need for a condition with limited treatment options. The company also reported that the therapy was generally well tolerated, with no drug-related safety concerns observed to date.

Rezolute expects to complete enrolment in the study soon and expects to provide top-line results in the second half of 2026.

RZLT’s Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Rezolute have rallied 94% against the industry’s nearly 5% decline.



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upLIFT Study Results Revive Hope for Ersodetug

The encouraging tumor HI data come at an important time for Rezolute. In December, the company's phase III sunRIZE study evaluating ersodetug in congenital HI failed to meet its primary endpoint, sending the stock sharply lower and raising uncertainty about the drug's regulatory path in that indication. However, the study did demonstrate evidence of biological activity and improvements in several glucose-control measures, prompting the company to continue discussions with the FDA regarding potential next steps.

Following a Type B meeting held earlier this year, the FDA encouraged Rezolute to submit comprehensive data from the sunRIZE study and its ongoing open-label extension for further review rather than dismissing the program outright. The company expects to provide an update on the program later this year.

The interim upLIFT results provide investors with renewed confidence in ersodetug's broader potential. While the congenital HI program remains under regulatory review, the strong efficacy signal observed in tumor HI offers another path forward for the company's lead asset and helps diversify the clinical and regulatory risk surrounding the program.

RZLT’s Zacks Rank

Rezolute currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Rezolute, Inc. Price

Rezolute, Inc. price | Rezolute, Inc. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Immunocore IMCR and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss per share of 88 cents to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 EPS have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR’s shares have lost 14% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.66. INDV’s shares are up 2% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 65.44%.

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