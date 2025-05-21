Stocks
RZLT

$RZLT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 21, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$RZLT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,490,710 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RZLT:

$RZLT Insider Trading Activity

$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 5 purchases buying 49,549 shares for an estimated $195,166 and 0 sales.
  • WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 16,758 shares for an estimated $66,733 and 0 sales.
  • NEVAN C ELAM (CEO) purchased 12,302 shares for an estimated $34,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 6,507,718 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,872,382
  • ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,525,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,325,060
  • NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,566,587 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,543,102
  • ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,390,051 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,031,147
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,002,103 shares (+118.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,906,098
  • IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 807,172 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,340,798
  • VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 685,272 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,987,288

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $RZLT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RZLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.