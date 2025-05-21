$RZLT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RZLT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,490,710 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RZLT:
$RZLT Insider Trading Activity
$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 5 purchases buying 49,549 shares for an estimated $195,166 and 0 sales.
- WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 16,758 shares for an estimated $66,733 and 0 sales.
- NEVAN C ELAM (CEO) purchased 12,302 shares for an estimated $34,999
$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 6,507,718 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,872,382
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,525,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,325,060
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,566,587 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,543,102
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,390,051 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,031,147
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,002,103 shares (+118.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,906,098
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 807,172 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,340,798
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 685,272 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,987,288
