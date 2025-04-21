$RZLT stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RZLT stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,763,902 of trading volume.

$RZLT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RZLT:

$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 5 purchases buying 49,549 shares for an estimated $195,166 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 16,758 shares for an estimated $66,733 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEVAN C ELAM (CEO) purchased 12,302 shares for an estimated $34,999

$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

