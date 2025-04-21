$RZLT stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RZLT stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,763,902 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RZLT:
$RZLT Insider Trading Activity
$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 5 purchases buying 49,549 shares for an estimated $195,166 and 0 sales.
- WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 16,758 shares for an estimated $66,733 and 0 sales.
- NEVAN C ELAM (CEO) purchased 12,302 shares for an estimated $34,999
$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 2,210,038 shares (+699.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,829,186
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,052,002 shares (+2817.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,154,809
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 788,349 shares (+749.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,862,910
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC added 621,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,047,280
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 491,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,408,183
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 388,949 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,905,850
- EXOME ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 352,056 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,725,074
