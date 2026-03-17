RZG Delivers Larger Gains Than SLYG, but It Comes With Increased Risk and Higher Fees

Key Points

RZG charges higher fees and yields less than SLYG, but delivered stronger one-year returns as of March 2026

RZG’s smaller assets under management and much lower trading volume could make large trades slower or more expensive

Sector weights differ: RZG leans into healthcare while SLYG splits most between industrials, tech, and healthcare

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF ›

The State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) and the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:RZG) each target U.S. small-cap growth stocks, but RZG comes with higher costs, a sharper healthcare tilt, and greater liquidity concerns than SLYG.

Both SLYG and RZG track indexes focused on small-cap companies with strong growth characteristics, but there are notable differences in cost, sector exposure, and practical considerations such as liquidity. This comparison highlights the most relevant tradeoffs for investors evaluating these two funds.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLYG RZG Issuer SPDR Invesco Expense ratio 0.15% 0.35% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-11) 18.3% 23.6% Dividend yield 0.8% 0.4% Beta 1.06 1.16 AUM $4.0 billion $108.9 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing twelve months.

RZG charges more than twice the annual fee of SLYG and pays out a lower yield, making SLYG more affordable and slightly more attractive for those prioritizing income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLYG RZG Max drawdown (five years) (29.18%) (38.31%) Growth of $1,000 over five years $1,086 $1,042

What's inside

RZG tracks a “pure growth” version of the S&P SmallCap 600, holding 130 stocks as of March 2026, with the heaviest weights in healthcare (24%), technology (19%), and industrials (16%). The fund’s largest positions—ACM Research Inc(NASDAQ:ACMR), Clear Secure Inc(NYSE:YOU), and Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL)— each account for under two percent of assets. RZG has a 20-year track record, but assets under management remain modest, and the fund is rebalanced annually.

SLYG tracks a broader S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index, with 339 holdings and a more balanced sector mix: industrials and technology at 19% each, and healthcare at 17%. Its top positions—Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC), Caretrust Reit Inc (NYSE:CTRE), and Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)—are similarly small in weight. There are no leverage, currency, or ESG quirks for either fund.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investors seeking exposure to U.S. small-cap stocks would be wise to consider State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) and Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG). That said, there are some differences they should be aware of between these two exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

First off, SLYG wins the head-to-head matchup in several key respects. SLYG has a significantly lower expense ratio (0.15% versus 0.35%). It also has far more AUM ($4.0 billion vs. $0.1 billion). That factor is particularly important when buying or selling shares. The greater a fund’s AUM, the greater the ETF’s liquidity. In turn, investors will find it easier to have their orders filled when buying or selling shares. Lastly, SLYG boasts a higher dividend yield (0.8% vs. 0.4%).

RZG only outperforms SLYG on one metric, but it is a very important one: Performance. RZG has posted a one-year return of 23.6%, easily besting SLYG’s 18.3%. In addition to this, the fund holds fewer positions than its rival (130 vs. 339). This might actually appeal to more aggressive investors, who are seeking greater returns and are willing to accept the higher volatility.

To sum up, SLYG and RZG both offer exposure to U.S. small-cap growth stocks, but SLYG stands out for its lower costs, higher yield, and greater assets under management, while RZG may appeal to those seeking greater risk and return through a more concentrated portfolio and who are comfortable with lower liquidity and higher fees.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,407!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,237!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SiTime. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.