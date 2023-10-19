News & Insights

RYVYL Names George Oliva CFO - Quick Facts

October 19, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RYVYL Inc. (RVYL) has appointed George Oliva as Chief Financial Officer, replacing former Interim Chief Financial Officer, Gene Jones. The company noted that George Oliva has over 30 years of experience as a senior finance professional, with a background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, international tax, and strategic planning.

Prior to joining RYVYL, George Oliva was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for WiSA Technologies, Inc. since 2019. He was also a partner with Hardesty LLC, a national executive services firm.

