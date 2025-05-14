RYVYL Inc. Confirms Buyer Will Proceed to Finalize Pre-Funded Asset Sale of RYVYL EU Subisidiary

RYVYL Inc. confirms buyer will proceed to finalize the pre-funded asset sale of its EU subsidiary.

RYVYL Inc. has halted negotiations to restructure the terms of its pre-funded asset sale of the RYVYL EU subsidiary and expects the buyer to finalize the transaction. The company, known for its innovative electronic payment solutions for international markets, aims to facilitate diverse payment transactions. Founded in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed a suite of financial products focusing on security, data privacy, and quick settlement times for its partners and customers. The press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's future expectations and highlights potential risks involved in such projections.

Potential Positives

The buyer is expected to proceed with the final steps to close the pre-funded asset sale, indicating progress in the company's strategic initiatives.



The completion of the asset sale could provide RYVYL Inc. with additional resources to focus on core business operations and innovation in payment transaction solutions.



The press release reinforces RYVYL's position as a leading innovator in electronic payment technology, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Ceasing discussions to restructure the terms of the pre-funded asset sale may signal underlying issues within the company, such as potential financial instability or strategic misalignment.



The expectation that the buyer will take final steps to close the sale suggests RYVYL may be divesting from key assets, which could impact its market position and future growth potential.



Failure to restructure the asset sale terms raises concerns about the company's negotiation strength and could lead to a loss of confidence among investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

What is RYVYL Inc. known for?

RYVYL Inc. specializes in payment transaction solutions utilizing electronic payment technology for various international markets.

What recent decision has RYVYL Inc. made regarding asset sales?

RYVYL has ceased discussions to restructure the terms of the pre-funded asset sale of its RYVYL EU subsidiary.

What does the term 'pre-funded asset sale' imply?

A pre-funded asset sale allows the buyer to finalize the purchase before the actual asset ownership transfer, often involving agreed funding arrangements.

How does RYVYL ensure data privacy and security?

RYVYL offers enhanced security features and world-class identity theft protection within its suite of financial products.

What are the forward-looking statements mentioned in the press release?

The forward-looking statements address future expectations and plans, which are subject to risks and uncertainties affecting the company's performance.

$RVYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $RVYL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging electronic payment technology for the diverse international markets, has ceased discussions to restructure the terms of the pre-funded asset sale of its RYVYL EU subsidiary. The Company expects the buyer will now take the final steps to close the pre-funded asset sale.







About RYVYL







RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," “believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.





By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.







IR Contact:







David Barnard, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777,



ryvylinvestor@allianceadvisors.com





