Ryvu and TIM to enter Warsaw's mWIG40 index

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

August 31, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Ryvu Therapeutics RVU.WA and distributor of electrotechnical products TIM TIMP.WA will enter Warsaw's mWIG40 .MWIG40 index effective after market close on Sept. 15, the bourse said on Thursday.

Their shares will replace BNP Paribas Bank Polska .BNP1.WA and biotechnology company Mabion MABP.WA in the index.

There will be no changes to Warsaw's index of the 20 biggest and most liquid companies WIG20 .WIG20, the bourse also said.

