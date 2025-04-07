$RYTM stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RYTM stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $83,487,928 of trading volume.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RYTM:

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 81,645 shares for an estimated $5,301,044 .

. YANN MAZABRAUD (EVP, Head of International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,861,272 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,053 shares for an estimated $1,100,851 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,174 shares for an estimated $820,490 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,960 shares for an estimated $736,050 .

. HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 979 shares for an estimated $54,989.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RYTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYTM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$RYTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RYTM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RYTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $78.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Corinne Jenkins from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $66.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Alan Carr from Needham set a target price of $64.0 on 11/06/2024

