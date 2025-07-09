$RYTM stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RYTM stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $166,235,903 of trading volume.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RYTM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RYTM stock page ):

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN MAZABRAUD (EVP, Head of International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,495 shares for an estimated $5,382,716 .

. DAVID W J MCGIRR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,431 shares for an estimated $4,267,494 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,794 shares for an estimated $3,657,824 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 37,407 shares for an estimated $2,334,699 .

. JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 14,784 shares for an estimated $866,161 .

. HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,772 shares for an estimated $218,510 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,048 shares for an estimated $194,005 .

. ALASTAIR GARFIELD (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,319 shares for an estimated $85,483.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RYTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYTM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RYTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RYTM forecast page.

$RYTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RYTM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $RYTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $88.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $72.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $92.0 on 04/08/2025

You can track data on $RYTM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.