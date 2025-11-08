Rythm Pharmaceuticals' (RYTM) Chief Technical Officer Sells 9,748 Shares for $1.1 Million

Key Points

Rythm Pharmaceuticals' Chief Technical Officer, Joseph Shulman, recently exercised and sold some stock options.

Shulman still held 8,509 shares directly after the trade.

On November 3, 2025, Chief Technical Officer Joseph Shulman of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) exercised 9,748 options and immediately disposed of all underlying shares in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 9,748 Transaction value ~$1.1 million Post-transaction shares 8,509 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$967,800

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($115.24); post-transaction value based on Nov. 3, 2025 market close ($967,813.66).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Joseph Shulman's prior open-market sales?

The 9,748 shares sold in this event are more than three times the historical median for Shulman's open-market sales (2,954 shares per transaction), based on five such trades. However, the proportion of holdings involved is shaped by a sharp reduction in available shares over the past year, as his direct ownership has declined by 91.6% since July 2024.

The 9,748 shares sold in this event are more than three times the historical median for Shulman's open-market sales (2,954 shares per transaction), based on five such trades. However, the proportion of holdings involved is shaped by a sharp reduction in available shares over the past year, as his direct ownership has declined by 91.6% since July 2024. What is the context and structure of this derivative transaction?

This filing reports the exercise of 9,748 fully vested stock options for common shares, followed by the immediate sale of all acquired shares in the open market. No remaining options are outstanding, and direct ownership stands at 8,509 shares after the sale.

This filing reports the exercise of 9,748 fully vested stock options for common shares, followed by the immediate sale of all acquired shares in the open market. No remaining options are outstanding, and direct ownership stands at 8,509 shares after the sale. What proportion of Shulman's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

The entire transaction involved shares obtained via option exercise and immediately sold, meaning Shulman did not reduce his pre-existing common share holdings. The post-transaction direct holding of 8,509 shares represents 0.0128% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' outstanding shares as of the latest report.

The entire transaction involved shares obtained via option exercise and immediately sold, meaning Shulman did not reduce his pre-existing common share holdings. The post-transaction direct holding of 8,509 shares represents 0.0128% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' outstanding shares as of the latest report. How does the transaction align with recent stock performance and valuation?

The shares were disposed at a weighted average price of $115.24, while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals closed at $113.74 on November 3, 2025. This level is well above the $98.49 trading price as of November 7, 2025 and reflects a 57.21% total return over the prior year, indicating the transaction monetized options at a favorable valuation within a period of significant share appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 11/03/25) $115.24 Market capitalization $6.69 billion Revenue (TTM) $174.33 million 1-year price change 57.21%

* 1-year price change calculated using November 3rd, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops and commercializes IMCIVREE, a therapy for rare genetic obesity disorders, and is advancing setmelanotide for additional rare obesity indications.

Generates revenue primarily from sales of IMCIVREE, leveraging a specialty pharmaceutical model focused on rare, high-need patient populations.

Targets patients with rare genetic obesity syndromes, including POMC, LEPR, Bardet-Biedl, and Alström syndromes, through partnerships with healthcare providers and specialty channels.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's strategy centers on IMCIVREE, its approved product, and a pipeline of indications for setmelanotide targeting high-unmet-need patient populations. With a focused approach to rare disease markets and a collaborative research network, Rhythm aims to maintain a competitive edge in the genetic obesity treatment landscape.

Foolish take

When it comes to insider transactions, it's important to remember that there are millions of reasons to sell a stock, and most of those reasons have nothing to do with the underlying business. The latest option exercise and sale from Schulman probably wasn't a reason to assume Rythm Pharmaceuticals can't continue growing sales of its lead drug Imcivree.

Imcivree was first approved about five years ago to treat patients aged six and older born with three rare genetic conditions. Those conditions are so rare that only an estimated 150 patients in the U.S. existed at the time of approval. In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration expanded Imcivree's approval to include patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome, a condition that affects 1,500 to 2,500 patients in the U.S.

New treatment options have a tendency to expand addressable patient populations. Unfortunately, Rythm Pharmaceuticals hasn't found enough to make ends meet yet. The company finished September with about $416 million in cash after operations burned through $149 million during the first nine months of the year.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares, typically by paying a set price per share.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange, rather than through private or internal company arrangements.

Vested stock options: Options that have met required conditions and are eligible to be exercised by the holder.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, adjusted for the number of shares at each price.

Derivative transaction: A financial transaction involving contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stock options.

Monetize: To convert an asset, such as stock options, into cash by selling.

Specialty pharmaceutical model: A business approach focused on developing and selling drugs for specific, often rare, medical conditions.

Pipeline: The collection of drug candidates a pharmaceutical company is researching or developing for future approval.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

