Ryoo Sang-dai named as Bank of Korea's senior deputy governor

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

August 10, 2023 — 09:19 pm EDT

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea named Ryoo Sang-dai, the current vice president at Korea Housing-Finance Corporation, as the Bank of Korea's (BOK) new senior deputy governor to join the central bank's monetary policy board as a voting member.

Ryoo, a former BOK deputy governor, will return to the central bank to replace incumbent Senior Deputy Governor Lee Seung-heon, whose three-year term ends on Aug. 20, the BOK said on Friday.

Reuters
