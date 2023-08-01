Ryohin Keikaku Co. - ADR (RYKKY) Price Target Increased by 6.35% to 13.21

The average one-year price target for Ryohin Keikaku Co. - ADR (OTC:RYKKY) has been revised to 13.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.35% from the prior estimate of 12.42 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.36 to a high of 16.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of 12.97 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryohin Keikaku Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYKKY is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.67% to 0K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old North State Trust holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Motco holds 0K shares.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
