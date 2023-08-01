News & Insights

Stocks
RYKKY

Ryohin Keikaku Co. - ADR (RYKKY) Price Target Increased by 6.35% to 13.21

August 01, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Ryohin Keikaku Co. - ADR (OTC:RYKKY) has been revised to 13.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.35% from the prior estimate of 12.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.36 to a high of 16.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of 12.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryohin Keikaku Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYKKY is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.67% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYKKY / Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Old North State Trust holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Motco holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYKKY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.