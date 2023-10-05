Ryobi (TYO:5851) Price Target Increased by 105.71% to 3,672.00

The average one-year price target for Ryobi (TYO:5851) has been revised to 3,672.00 / share. This is an increase of 105.71% from the prior estimate of 1,785.00 dated March 2, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.31% from the latest reported closing price of 2,734.00 / share.

Ryobi Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryobi. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5851 is 0.03%, an increase of 38.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.37% to 2,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5851 by 91.99% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 352K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5851 by 84.46% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 219K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5851 by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 144K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5851 by 62.15% over the last quarter.

