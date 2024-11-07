Ryobi Limited Sees Sales Growth Amid Income Decline

Ryobi (JP:5851) has released an update.
Ryobi Limited reported a 5.9% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 215.2 billion yen, although operating and ordinary income declined by over 28%. The shareholders’ equity ratio improved to 50.8%, and the company anticipates full-year net sales growth of 3.3% despite lower income projections.
For further insights into JP:5851 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
- Trump Media Stock Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.