Ryobi Limited Sees Sales Growth Amid Income Decline

Ryobi (JP:5851) has released an update.

Ryobi Limited reported a 5.9% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 215.2 billion yen, although operating and ordinary income declined by over 28%. The shareholders’ equity ratio improved to 50.8%, and the company anticipates full-year net sales growth of 3.3% despite lower income projections.

