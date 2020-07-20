RYN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.16, changing hands as high as $27.31 per share. Rayonier Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.96 per share, with $33.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.29.

