News & Insights

Stocks

Ryman Hospitality reports Q3 AFFO $1.93, consensus $1.77

November 04, 2024 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $549.96M, consensus $545.16M. Mark Fioravanti, president and CEO of Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Properties, said, “Building on our solid second quarter performance, we are pleased with our third quarter results in both of our businesses. We delivered record third quarter consolidated revenue, net income, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre driven by record third quarter same-store ADR and Total RevPAR. Our outlook for group demand remains strong, evidenced by record projected group rooms revenue for all future years, which gives us the confidence to raise our dividend this quarter.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RHP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.