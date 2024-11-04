Ryman Hospitality reports Q3 AFFO $1.93, consensus $1.77

Reports Q3 revenue $549.96M, consensus $545.16M. Mark Fioravanti, president and CEO of Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Properties, said, “Building on our solid second quarter performance, we are pleased with our third quarter results in both of our businesses. We delivered record third quarter consolidated revenue, net income, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre driven by record third quarter same-store ADR and Total RevPAR. Our outlook for group demand remains strong, evidenced by record projected group rooms revenue for all future years, which gives us the confidence to raise our dividend this quarter.”

