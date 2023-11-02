Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.50, changing hands as high as $89.75 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHP's low point in its 52 week range is $77.18 per share, with $98.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.44.

