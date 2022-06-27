Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Moves 6.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $77.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.9% loss over the past four weeks.



The lodging industry is presently experiencing a rebound in demand, leading to increased optimism about the stock.



This hotel and resort real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.94 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6566.7%. Revenues are expected to be $435.39 million, up 154.8% from the year-ago quarter.



While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.



For Ryman Hospitality Properties, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RHP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>



Ryman Hospitality Properties is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.2% higher at $8.38. DRH has returned -21.3% in the past month.



DiamondRock Hospitality's consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed +15.2% over the past month to $0.30. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of +500%. DiamondRock Hospitality currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

