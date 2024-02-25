Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 27, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 will receive the payment on April 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $119.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 15.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=117).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHP is 0.37%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 66,388K shares. The put/call ratio of RHP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.11% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties is 127.73. The forecasts range from a low of 103.02 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.11% from its latest reported closing price of 119.25.

The projected annual revenue for Ryman Hospitality Properties is 1,968MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,338K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,814K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 83.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,753K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 6.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,532K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 57.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 172.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,500K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 88.78% over the last quarter.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Background Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. *The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

