Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RHP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.93, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHP was $86.93, representing a -5.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.57 and a 34.88% increase over the 52 week low of $64.45.

RHP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RHP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports RHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.69%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RHP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RHP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 7.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RHP at 3.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.