Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) insiders who sold earlier this year missed the bus as stock gained 6.0% last week

Although Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) shareholders have enjoyed a great week with the stock up 6.0%, insiders who sold stock over the past year haven't fared as well. They could have sold their shares at much higher prices and gotten a better return on their investment if they had waited.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO - Hotels, Patrick Chaffin, for US$142k worth of shares, at about US$64.75 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$89.36. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Patrick Chaffin's holding.

Insiders in Ryman Hospitality Properties didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RHP Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Ryman Hospitality Properties insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$98m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Ryman Hospitality Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ryman Hospitality Properties insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ryman Hospitality Properties.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

