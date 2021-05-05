Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Earnings missed the mark badly, with revenues of US$84m falling 27% short of expectations. Losses correspondingly increased, with a US$1.90 per-share statutory loss some 18% larger than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:RHP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties are now predicting revenues of US$729.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 50% to US$4.33. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$800.4m and losses of US$4.01 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Ryman Hospitality Properties after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a moderate increase in per-share loss expectations.

The analysts lifted their price target 5.3% to US$78.83, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Ryman Hospitality Properties analyst has a price target of US$90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$51.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Ryman Hospitality Properties' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 58% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ryman Hospitality Properties is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Ryman Hospitality Properties. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Ryman Hospitality Properties' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Ryman Hospitality Properties (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

