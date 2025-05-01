Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record Revenues and Net Income

Ryman Hospitality Properties reported record Q1 2025 revenue and income, confirming full-year profit outlook amid economic uncertainty.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving record revenues of $587.3 million and net income of $63 million, driven by robust performance in both its Hospitality and Entertainment segments. The company recorded impressive Hospitality segment revenue of $497.7 million and a notable 10.2% growth in RevPAR. However, it indicated a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year, adjusting expectations for Hospitality and Total RevPAR growth due to macroeconomic uncertainties affecting group bookings. The company recently made strategic moves, including investing in Southern Entertainment and securing a new contract to operate the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Ryman remains optimistic about its profitability amid these challenges, affirming its full-year outlook for net income and Adjusted EBITDA while managing costs effectively.

Potential Positives

The company reported first-quarter records for consolidated revenue of $587.3 million, marking an 11.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Consolidated net income for the first quarter was $63.0 million, a 47.4% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.

The Opry Entertainment Group made a strategic investment in Southern Entertainment, expanding its portfolio in the live events sector.

The company affirmed its full-year guidance for profitability metrics like consolidated net income and Adjusted EBITDAre, reflecting confidence in its financial outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

The company is lowering its full year outlook for Hospitality RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth, indicating potential challenges in meeting revenue targets due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

There is a significant increase in group cancellations for the "in-the-year-for-the-year" period, which may adversely affect near-term revenue performance.

The corporate and other segment continues to report operating losses, highlighting ongoing inefficiencies or challenges in that area of the business.

FAQ

What were Ryman Hospitality's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

Ryman Hospitality reported record consolidated revenue of $587.3 million and net income of $63.0 million for Q1 2025.

How did the Entertainment segment perform in Q1 2025?

The Entertainment segment achieved a 33.9% revenue increase, totaling $89.6 million, with record operating income growth.

What is the outlook for Ryman Hospitality for the full year 2025?

The company affirms its outlook for consolidated net income and Adjusted EBITDAre, while adopting more conservative revenue growth assumptions.

What impact did macroeconomic factors have on Ryman's bookings?

Macroeconomic uncertainty is affecting near-term group bookings, leading to a more conservative revenue outlook for 2025.

What strategic investments were made during the first quarter?

Opry Entertainment Group invested in Southern Entertainment and is set to operate the Ascend Amphitheater starting in 2026.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments:











The Company reported first quarter records for consolidated revenue of $587.3 million, Hospitality segment revenue of $497.7 million and Entertainment segment revenue of $89.6 million.





The Company reported first quarter records for consolidated revenue of $587.3 million, Hospitality segment revenue of $497.7 million and Entertainment segment revenue of $89.6 million.





The Company also generated first quarter records for consolidated net income of $63.0 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $185.5 million.





The Company also generated first quarter records for consolidated net income of $63.0 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $185.5 million.





During the quarter, the Company booked over 363,000 Gross Definite Room Nights for all future years at a record estimated average daily rate (ADR) for future bookings booked during any first quarter of approximately $284.





During the quarter, the Company booked over 363,000 Gross Definite Room Nights for all future years at a record estimated average daily rate (ADR) for future bookings booked during any first quarter of approximately $284.





In the first quarter, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) made a strategic investment in Southern Entertainment, a leading independent festival and live event operator. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville announced its intent to award OEG a 10-year contract to operate the 6,800-seat Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, beginning in 2026, pending successful contract negotiations.





In the first quarter, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) made a strategic investment in Southern Entertainment, a leading independent festival and live event operator. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville announced its intent to award OEG a 10-year contract to operate the 6,800-seat Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, beginning in 2026, pending successful contract negotiations.





Subsequent to quarter-end, OEG successfully defeased its obligations under its Block 21 CMBS loan with a $130 million add-on to OEG’s existing Term Loan B, maintaining the same interest rate and maturity date as the original Term Loan B facility.





Subsequent to quarter-end, OEG successfully defeased its obligations under its Block 21 CMBS loan with a $130 million add-on to OEG’s existing Term Loan B, maintaining the same interest rate and maturity date as the original Term Loan B facility.





The Company is affirming its full year outlook for consolidated net income, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per diluted share/unit due to the Company’s strong first quarter performance, resilient group business model and implementation of proactive cost management measures by our manager. The Company is also lowering its full year outlook for Hospitality RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth to account for the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty on in-the-year-for-the-year group demand.









Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations, driven by outperformance across both our Hospitality and Entertainment business segments. Hospitality delivered record first quarter performance in revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA



re,



supported by broad based growth across both group and leisure. First quarter bookings for all future years increased over 10% compared to last year, with particular strength in bookings for 2026 and 2027. However, ongoing economic policy uncertainty is weighing on near-term meeting planner decision-making, which is impacting lead volumes and group bookings for the in-the-year-for-the-year period. As a result, we are adopting a more conservative top-line outlook for 2025, while affirming our profitability outlook due to the resilience of our group-centric business model and the proactive cost management efforts at our properties.”









First Quarter 2025 Results (as compared to First Quarter 2024):



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except per share amounts)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Total revenue





$





587,280













$





528,345













11.2









%





























































Operating income





$





116,121













$





96,381













20.5









%









Operating income margin









19.8





%













18.2





%









1.6









pts





























































Net income





$





63,014













$





42,761













47.4









%









Net income margin









10.7





%













8.1





%









2.6









pts





























































Net income available to common stockholders





$





62,961













$





43,056













46.2









%









Net income available to common stockholders margin









10.7





%













8.1





%









2.6









pts









Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share



(1)







$





1.00













$





0.67













49.3









%





























































Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





185,502













$





161,065













15.2









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









31.6





%













30.5





%









1.1









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re



, excluding noncontrolling interest





$





179,876













$





156,403













15.0









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



, excluding noncontrolling interest margin









30.6





%













29.6





%









1.0









pts





























































Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





122,902













$





98,473













24.8









%









FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)







$





1.97













$





1.57













25.5









%





























































Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





129,823













$





102,694













26.4









%









Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)







$





2.08













$





1.63













27.6









%









_______________







1



Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.2 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin, Adjusted EBITDA



re



, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDA



re



, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA



re



to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDA



re



, Adjusted EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.









Hospitality Segment



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Hospitality revenue





$





497,730













$





461,470













7.9









%





























































Hospitality operating income





$





116,809













$





102,185













14.3









%









Hospitality operating income margin









23.5





%













22.1





%









1.4









pts









Hospitality Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





172,974













$





154,593













11.9









%









Hospitality Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









34.8





%













33.5





%









1.3









pts





























































Hospitality performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









69.7





%













66.7





%









3.0









pts









Average Daily Rate (ADR)





$





264.40













$





250.48













5.6









%









RevPAR





$





184.21













$





167.17













10.2









%









Total RevPAR





$





484.52













$





444.29













9.1









%





























































Gross definite room nights booked









363,904

















329,695













10.4









%









Net definite room nights booked









205,194

















189,583













8.2









%









Group attrition (as % of contracted block)









15.5





%













14.9





%









0.6









pts









Cancellations ITYFTY



(1)











22,779

















13,050













74.6









%









_______________







1



“ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.





Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and Occupancy” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for first quarter 2025 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA



re



Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDA



re



to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDA



re



to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.











Hospitality Segment Highlights











The portfolio delivered first quarter RevPAR growth of 10.2% and Total RevPAR growth of 9.1%, compared to the prior year period. The Company estimates the timing of the Easter holiday contributed approximately 220 basis points to first quarter RevPAR growth.





The portfolio delivered first quarter RevPAR growth of 10.2% and Total RevPAR growth of 9.1%, compared to the prior year period. The Company estimates the timing of the Easter holiday contributed approximately 220 basis points to first quarter RevPAR growth.





Banquet and AV revenue increased 6.6% year over year driven in part by higher contribution per group room night despite a known higher mix shift toward association groups.





Banquet and AV revenue increased 6.6% year over year driven in part by higher contribution per group room night despite a known higher mix shift toward association groups.





First quarter attrition and cancellation revenue was approximately $6.7 million, a decline of $1.7 million compared to the prior year period.





First quarter attrition and cancellation revenue was approximately $6.7 million, a decline of $1.7 million compared to the prior year period.





In February 2025, the Company completed the extensive renovation of the lobby and rooms at Gaylord Palms. The renovation excluded the rooms added with the 2021 expansion.













Gaylord Opryland



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





110,178













$





103,835













6.1









%

























































Operating income





$





30,098













$





24,825













21.2









%









Operating income margin









27.3





%













23.9





%









3.4









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





38,148













$





32,947













15.8









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









34.6





%













31.7





%









2.9









pts

























































Performance metrics:

















































Occupancy









64.9





%













65.1





%









(0.2





)





pts









ADR





$





262.57













$





245.28













7.0









%









RevPAR





$





170.49













$





159.60













6.8









%









Total RevPAR





$





423.89













$





395.10













7.3









%

































































Gaylord Palms



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





88,393













$





85,463













3.4









%

























































Operating income





$





23,782













$





25,006













(4.9





)





%









Operating income margin









26.9





%













29.3





%









(2.4





)





pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





32,947













$





31,871













3.4









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









37.3





%













37.3





%









–









pts

























































Performance metrics:

















































Occupancy









75.9





%













74.6





%









1.3









pts









ADR





$





276.14













$





267.99













3.0









%









RevPAR





$





209.69













$





199.89













4.9









%









Total RevPAR





$





571.68













$





546.66













4.6









%

































































Gaylord Texan



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





86,377













$





84,902













1.7









%

























































Operating income





$





27,695













$





26,032













6.4









%









Operating income margin









32.1





%













30.7





%









1.4









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





33,624













$





31,923













5.3









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









38.9





%













37.6





%









1.3









pts

























































Performance metrics:

















































Occupancy









73.0





%













73.2





%









(0.2





)





pts









ADR





$





257.26













$





239.77













7.3









%









RevPAR





$





187.80













$





175.54













7.0









%









Total RevPAR





$





529.08













$





514.32













2.9









%

































































Gaylord National



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





80,829













$





68,274













18.4









%





























































Operating income





$





9,474













$





5,223













81.4









%









Operating income margin









11.7





%













7.7





%









4.0









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





19,031













$





14,819













28.4









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









23.5





%













21.7





%









1.8









pts





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









72.4





%













64.4





%









8.0









pts









ADR





$





249.02













$





236.16













5.4









%









RevPAR





$





180.33













$





152.18













18.5









%









Total RevPAR





$





449.95













$





375.88













19.7









%

































































Gaylord Rockies



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





70,948













$





63,822













11.2









%





























































Operating income





$





14,823













$





11,997













23.6









%









Operating income margin









20.9





%













18.8





%









2.1









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





29,675













$





25,838













14.9









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









41.8





%













40.5





%









1.3









pts





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









72.2





%













64.5





%









7.7









pts









ADR





$





257.09













$





242.23













6.1









%









RevPAR





$





185.68













$





156.29













18.8









%









Total RevPAR





$





525.19













$





467.24













12.4









%

































































JW Marriott Hill Country



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





55,276













$





49,941













10.7









%





























































Operating income





$





10,849













$





9,134













18.8









%









Operating income margin









19.6





%













18.3





%









1.3









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





18,680













$





16,531













13.0









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









33.8





%













33.1





%









0.7









pts





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









67.9





%













63.6





%









4.3









pts









ADR





$





321.54













$





312.19













3.0









%









RevPAR





$





218.38













$





198.40













10.1









%









Total RevPAR





$





612.95













$





547.72













11.9









%

































































Entertainment Segment



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands)







































%

















2025













2024













Change











Revenue





$





89,550













$





66,875













33.9









%





























































Operating income





$





10,316













$





6,112













68.8









%









Operating income margin









11.5





%













9.1





%









2.4









pts









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





20,939













$





15,539













34.8









%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



margin









23.4





%













23.2





%









0.2









pts





























































Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment segment delivered record first quarter performance in revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA



re



driven by growth from our recent investments in Category 10, the W Austin Hotel at Block 21 and Ole Red Las Vegas. Our ‘Opry 100’ programming is off to a strong start, with the televised live special ‘Opry 100: A Live Celebration’ generating exceptional viewership and social media engagement. We have not seen notable indications of macro-driven consumer softness, which we attribute to the continued strength of the live entertainment category and the quality of our portfolio of iconic brands and venues.”









Corporate and Other Segment



















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











($ in thousands)































%

















2025













2024













Change











Operating loss





$





(11,004





)









$





(11,916





)









7.7





%









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





(8,411





)









$





(9,067





)









7.2





%



























































Capital Expenditures







In 2025, the Company expects to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to its Hospitality business, which includes approximately $113 million spent in the first quarter of 2025. At this time, the scope of the Company’s multiyear capital program remains unchanged; however, the discrete nature of the projects in the pipeline allows the Company to take a flexible approach to evolving macroeconomic conditions.





Major Hospitality projects planned for 2025 include:







Continuation of the renovation of the Presidential ballroom, meeting space and pre-function space at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2025;



Continuation of the renovation of the Presidential ballroom, meeting space and pre-function space at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2025;



Continuation of the sports bar, pavilion and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026;



Continuation of the sports bar, pavilion and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026;



Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027; and



Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027; and



Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which is expected to begin in mid-year 2025.









Disruption







For 2025, the Company affirms its previously stated expectation that the full year impact of construction disruption to its total Hospitality segment will be 250 to 350 basis points to RevPAR; 200 to 300 basis points to Total RevPAR; and $30 to $35 million to operating income and Adjusted EBITDA



re



. The Company expects disruption to impact results at Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord Texan and, to a lesser extent, Gaylord Palms (for the renovation period through February 2025).







2025 Guidance







The Company is providing its 2025 business performance outlook based on current information as of May 1, 2025. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason, including due to economic uncertainty and volatility.





Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to be affirming our full year 2025 outlook for consolidated net income, Adjusted EBITDA



re



, and AFFO, while adopting more conservative top-line assumptions amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Given our strong first quarter results, our resilient business model and our proactive asset management approach, we believe the Company is in a strong position to face the current environment. Our focus remains on enhancing the long-term positioning and value proposition of our portfolio to create value for our shareholders in the years to come.”















Guidance Range

















Prior Guidance Range































(in millions, except per share figures)







For Full Year 2025







(1)



















Full Year 2025







(1)



















Change





















Low













High













Midpoint

















Low













High













Midpoint

















Midpoint











Consolidated Hospitality RevPAR growth









1.25









%













3.75









%













2.50









%

















2.25









%













4.75









%













3.50









%

















(1.00





)





%









Consolidated Hospitality Total RevPAR growth









0.75









%













3.25









%













2.00









%

















1.75









%













4.25









%













3.00









%

















(1.00





)





%







































































































































Operating income:































































































































Hospitality





$





444.0

















$





468.0

















$





456.0





















$





444.0

















$





468.0

















$





456.0





















$





-

















Entertainment









65.8





















69.8





















67.8

























65.8





















69.8





















67.8

























-

















Corporate and Other









(48.0





)

















(47.5





)

















(47.8





)





















(48.0





)

















(47.5





)

















(47.8





)





















-



















Consolidated operating income









$









461.7





















$









490.3





















$









476.0

























$









461.7





















$









490.3





















$









476.0

























$







-















































































































































Adjusted EBITDA







re







:































































































































Hospitality





$





675.0

















$





715.0

















$





695.0





















$





675.0

















$





715.0

















$





695.0





















$





-

















Entertainment









110.0





















120.0





















115.0

























110.0





















120.0





















115.0

























-

















Corporate and Other









(36.0





)

















(34.0





)

















(35.0





)





















(36.0





)

















(34.0





)

















(35.0





)





















-



















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA







re











$









749.0





















$









801.0





















$









775.0

























$









749.0





















$









801.0





















$









775.0

























$







-













































































































































Net income





$





245.3

















$





261.0

















$





253.1





















$





245.3

















$





261.0

















$





253.1





















$





-

















Net income available to common stockholders





$





237.3

















$





255.0

















$





246.1





















$





237.3

















$





255.0

















$





246.1





















$





-

































































































































-

















FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





487.4

















$





524.5

















$





505.9





















$





487.4

















$





524.5

















$





505.9





















$





-

















Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





510.0

















$





555.0

















$





532.5





















$





510.0

















$





555.0

















$





532.5





















$





-













































































































































Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share



(2)







$





3.80

















$





4.05

















$





3.93





















$





3.80

















$





4.05

















$





3.93





















$





-

















Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





























































































































per diluted share/unit



(2)







$





8.24

















$





8.86

















$





8.55





















$





8.24

















$





8.86

















$





8.55





















$





-













































































































































Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



(2)











64.5





















64.5





















64.5

























64.5





















64.5





















64.5

























-

















Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted



(2)











64.9





















64.9





















64.9

























64.9





















64.9





















64.9

























-

















_______________





(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.





(2) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



re



guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDA



re



to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”







Dividend Update







On April 15, 2025, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.





The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.







Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $413.9 million and total debt outstanding of $3,375.0 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of March 31, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $17.0 million was drawn under OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $763.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.







Earnings Call Information







Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, May 2, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.







About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, and changes in interest rates. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Additional Information







This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.









Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR









We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.









Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures









We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:









EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition









We calculate EBITDA



re,



which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDA



re



of unconsolidated affiliates.





Adjusted EBITDA



re



is then calculated as EBITDA



re



, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:







preopening costs;



preopening costs;



non-cash lease expense;



non-cash lease expense;



equity-based compensation expense;



equity-based compensation expense;



impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;



impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;



credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;



credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;



transaction costs of acquisitions;



transaction costs of acquisitions;



interest income on bonds;



interest income on bonds;



loss on extinguishment of debt;



loss on extinguishment of debt;



pension settlement charges;



pension settlement charges;



pro rata Adjusted EBITDA



re



from unconsolidated joint ventures; and



pro rata Adjusted EBITDA re from unconsolidated joint ventures; and



any other adjustments we have identified herein.











We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDA



re



related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.





We use EBITDA



re



, Adjusted EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDA



re



when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.









Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition









We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDA



re



Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDA



re



by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDA



re



, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.









FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition









We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.





To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:







right-of-use asset amortization;



right-of-use asset amortization;



impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;



impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;



write-offs of deferred financing costs;



write-offs of deferred financing costs;



amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;



amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;



loss on extinguishment of debt;



loss on extinguishment of debt;



non-cash lease expense;



non-cash lease expense;



credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;



credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;



pension settlement charges;



pension settlement charges;



additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;



additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;



(gains) losses on other assets;



(gains) losses on other assets;



transaction costs of acquisitions;



transaction costs of acquisitions;



deferred income tax expense (benefit); and



deferred income tax expense (benefit); and



any other adjustments we have identified herein.











FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.





We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.





We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.





We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.









Investor Relations Contacts:





Media Contacts:









Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer





Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications









Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.









(615) 316-6588





(615) 316-6725











mfioravanti@rymanhp.com









ssullivan@rymanhp.com











~or~













Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer













Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.













(615) 316-6320















jhutcheson@rymanhp.com















~or~













Sarah Martin, Vice President Investor Relations













Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.













(615) 316-6011















sarah.martin@rymanhp.com





































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







Unaudited





(In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024











Revenues:





























Rooms





$





189,232













$





173,633













Food and beverage









253,263

















235,083













Other hotel revenue









55,235

















52,754













Entertainment









89,550

















66,875













Total revenues









587,280

















528,345









































Operating expenses:





























Rooms









46,289

















44,101













Food and beverage









138,139

















128,179













Other hotel expenses









123,924

















118,813













Management fees, net









18,463

















17,962













Total hotel operating expenses









326,815

















309,055













Entertainment









69,770

















52,587













Corporate









10,770

















11,954













Preopening costs









87

















1,436













Gain on sale of assets









–

















(270





)









Depreciation and amortization









63,717

















57,202













Total operating expenses









471,159

















431,964









































Operating income









116,121

















96,381









































Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized









(54,283





)













(60,443





)









Interest income









5,459

















7,522













Loss on extinguishment of debt









–

















(522





)









Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures









(16





)













32













Other gains and (losses), net









(108





)













321













Income before income taxes









67,173

















43,291













Provision for income taxes









(4,159





)













(530





)









Net income









63,014

















42,761









































Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG









(711





)













579













Net (income) loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests









658

















(284





)









Net income available to common stockholders





$





62,961













$





43,056









































Basic income per share available to common stockholders





$





1.05













$





0.72













Diluted income per share available to common stockholders



(1)







$





1.00













$





0.67









































Weighted average common shares for the period:





























Basic









59,919

















59,739













Diluted



(1)











63,813

















63,404













_______________





(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.2 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.











Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







Unaudited





(In thousands)























March 31,

















December 31,

















2025













2024











ASSETS:





































Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation





$





4,169,575













$





4,124,382













Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted









413,858

















477,694













Cash and cash equivalents - restricted









47,467

















98,534













Notes receivable, net









56,767

















57,801













Trade receivables, net









133,024

















94,184













Deferred income tax assets, net









67,573

















70,511













Prepaid expenses and other assets









167,530

















178,091













Intangible assets and goodwill, net









183,313

















116,376













Total assets





$





5,239,107













$





5,217,573

















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:





































Debt and finance lease obligations





$





3,375,026













$





3,378,396













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









463,245

















466,571













Dividends payable









70,974

















71,444













Deferred management rights proceeds









164,532

















164,658













Operating lease liabilities









134,728

















135,117













Other liabilities









68,638

















66,805













Noncontrolling interest in OEG









391,616

















381,945













Total equity









570,348

















552,637













Total liabilities and equity





$





5,239,107













$





5,217,573































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Financial Results









Adjusted EBITDA







re







Reconciliation







Unaudited





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024

















$













Margin













$













Margin













Consolidated:























































Revenue





$





587,280

























$





528,345

























Net income





$





63,014













10.7





%









$





42,761













8.1





%









Interest expense, net









48,824





























52,921

























Provision for income taxes









4,159





























530

























Depreciation and amortization









63,717





























57,202

























Gain on sale of assets









–





























(270





)





















Pro rata EBITDA



re



from unconsolidated joint ventures









1





























2

























EBITDA



re











179,715













30.6





%













153,146













29.0





%









Preopening costs









87





























1,436

























Non-cash lease expense









889





























925

























Equity-based compensation expense









3,622





























3,862

























Interest income on Gaylord National bonds









1,114





























1,195

























Loss on extinguishment of debt









–





























522

























Transaction costs for acquisitions









75





























–

























Pro rata adjusted EBITDA



re



from unconsolidated joint ventures









–





























(21





)





















Adjusted EBITDA



re











185,502













31.6





%













161,065













30.5





%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



of noncontrolling interest









(5,626





)

























(4,662





)





















Adjusted EBITDA



re



, excluding noncontrolling interest





$





179,876













30.6





%









$





156,403













29.6





%































































Hospitality segment:























































Revenue





$





497,730

























$





461,470

























Operating income





$





116,809













23.5





%









$





102,185













22.1





%









Depreciation and amortization









54,106





























50,230

























Non-cash lease expense









945





























983

























Interest income on Gaylord National bonds









1,114





























1,195

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





172,974













34.8





%









$





154,593













33.5





%































































Entertainment segment:























































Revenue





$





89,550

























$





66,875

























Operating income





$





10,316













11.5





%









$





6,112













9.1





%









Depreciation and amortization









9,377





























6,740

























Preopening costs









87





























1,436

























Non-cash lease revenue









(56





)

























(58





)





















Equity-based compensation









1,020





























888

























Other gains and (losses), net









136





























408

























Transaction costs for acquisitions









75





























–

























Pro rata adjusted EBITDA



re



from unconsolidated joint ventures









(16





)

























13

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





20,939













23.4





%









$





15,539













23.2





%































































Corporate and Other segment:























































Operating loss





$





(11,004





)





















$





(11,916





)





















Depreciation and amortization









234





























232

























Other gains and (losses), net









(243





)

























(87





)





















Equity-based compensation









2,602





























2,974

























Gain on sale of assets









–





























(270





)





















Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





(8,411





)





















$





(9,067





)































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Financial Results









Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation







Unaudited





(In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024











Net income





$





63,014













$





42,761













Noncontrolling interest in OEG









(711





)













579













Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders









62,303

















43,340













Depreciation and amortization









63,676

















57,154













Adjustments for noncontrolling interest









(3,077





)













(2,021





)









Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures









–

















–













FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders









122,902

















98,473









































Right-of-use asset amortization









41

















48













Non-cash lease expense









889

















925













Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures









–

















(21





)









Gain on other assets









–

















(270





)









Amortization of deferred financing costs









2,707

















2,721













Amortization of debt discounts and premiums









558

















649













Loss on extinguishment of debt









–

















522













Adjustments for noncontrolling interest









(282





)













135













Transaction cost of acquisitions









75

















–













Deferred tax provision (benefit)









2,933

















(488





)









Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





129,823













$





102,694









































Basic net income per share





$





1.05













$





0.72













Diluted net income per share





$





1.00













$





0.67









































FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit





$





2.04













$





1.64













Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit





$





2.15













$





1.71









































FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)







$





1.97













$





1.57













Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)







$





2.08













$





1.63









































Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:





























Basic









60,314

















60,134













Diluted



(1)











64,208

















63,799













_______________





(1) Diluted weighted average common shares and OP units for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.2 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.











Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Financial Results









Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA







re







Reconciliation and Operating Metrics







Unaudited





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024

















$













Margin













$













Margin













Hospitality segment:























































Revenue





$





497,730

























$





461,470

























Operating income





$





116,809













23.5





%









$





102,185













22.1





%









Depreciation and amortization









54,106





























50,230

























Non-cash lease expense









945





























983

























Interest income on Gaylord National bonds









1,114





























1,195

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





172,974













34.8





%









$





154,593













33.5





%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









69.7









%





















66.7









%

















ADR





$





264.40

























$





250.48

























RevPAR





$





184.21

























$





167.17

























OtherPAR





$





300.31

























$





277.12

























Total RevPAR





$





484.52

























$





444.29















































































Gaylord Opryland:























































Revenue





$





110,178

























$





103,835

























Operating income





$





30,098













27.3





%









$





24,825













23.9





%









Depreciation and amortization









8,060





























8,133

























Non-cash lease revenue









(10





)

























(11





)





















Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





38,148













34.6





%









$





32,947













31.7





%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









64.9









%





















65.1









%

















ADR





$





262.57

























$





245.28

























RevPAR





$





170.49

























$





159.60

























OtherPAR





$





253.40

























$





235.50

























Total RevPAR





$





423.89

























$





395.10















































































Gaylord Palms:























































Revenue





$





88,393

























$





85,463

























Operating income





$





23,782













26.9





%









$





25,006













29.3





%









Depreciation and amortization









8,210





























5,871

























Non-cash lease expense









955





























994

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





32,947













37.3





%









$





31,871













37.3





%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









75.9









%





















74.6









%

















ADR





$





276.14

























$





267.99

























RevPAR





$





209.69

























$





199.89

























OtherPAR





$





361.99

























$





346.77

























Total RevPAR





$





571.68

























$





546.66















































































Gaylord Texan:























































Revenue





$





86,377

























$





84,902

























Operating income





$





27,695













32.1





%









$





26,032













30.7





%









Depreciation and amortization









5,929





























5,891

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





33,624













38.9





%









$





31,923













37.6





%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









73.0









%





















73.2









%

















ADR





$





257.26

























$





239.77

























RevPAR





$





187.80

























$





175.54

























OtherPAR





$





341.28

























$





338.78

























Total RevPAR





$





529.08

























$





514.32



































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Financial Results









Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA







re







Reconciliation and Operating Metrics







Unaudited





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024

















$













Margin













$













Margin













Gaylord National:























































Revenue





$





80,829

























$





68,274

























Operating income





$





9,474













11.7









%









$





5,223













7.7









%









Depreciation and amortization









8,443





























8,401

























Interest income on Gaylord National bonds









1,114





























1,195

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





19,031













23.5









%









$





14,819













21.7









%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









72.4









%





















64.4









%

















ADR





$





249.02

























$





236.16

























RevPAR





$





180.33

























$





152.18

























OtherPAR





$





269.62

























$





223.70

























Total RevPAR





$





449.95

























$





375.88















































































Gaylord Rockies:























































Revenue





$





70,948

























$





63,822

























Operating income





$





14,823













20.9









%









$





11,997













18.8









%









Depreciation and amortization









14,852





























13,841

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





29,675













41.8









%









$





25,838













40.5









%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









72.2









%





















64.5









%

















ADR





$





257.09

























$





242.23

























RevPAR





$





185.68

























$





156.29

























OtherPAR





$





339.51

























$





310.95

























Total RevPAR





$





525.19

























$





467.24















































































JW Marriott Hill Country:























































Revenue





$





55,276

























$





49,941

























Operating income





$





10,849













19.6









%









$





9,134













18.3









%









Depreciation and amortization









7,831





























7,397

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





18,680













33.8









%









$





16,531













33.1









%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









67.9









%





















63.6









%

















ADR





$





321.54

























$





312.19

























RevPAR





$





218.38

























$





198.40

























OtherPAR





$





394.57

























$





349.32

























Total RevPAR





$





612.95

























$





547.72















































































The AC Hotel at National Harbor:























































Revenue





$





2,698

























$





2,822

























Operating income





$





114













4.2









%









$





327













11.6









%









Depreciation and amortization









222





























250

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





336













12.5









%









$





577













20.4









%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









54.8









%





















56.9









%

















ADR





$





255.03

























$





250.02

























RevPAR





$





139.70

























$





142.24

























OtherPAR





$





16.44

























$





19.28

























Total RevPAR





$





156.14

























$





161.52















































































The Inn at Opryland:







(1)

























































Revenue





$





3,031

























$





2,411

























Operating loss





$





(26





)









(0.9





)





%









$





(359





)









(14.9





)





%









Depreciation and amortization









559





























446

























Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





533













17.6









%









$





87













3.6









%





























































Performance metrics:





















































Occupancy









43.8









%





















42.3









%

















ADR





$





188.12

























$





162.66

























RevPAR





$





82.46

























$





68.75

























OtherPAR





$





28.66

























$





18.70

























Total RevPAR





$





111.12

























$





87.45

























_______________





(1) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.











Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Financial Results









Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations







Unaudited





(In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025













2024













Earnings per share:



































































Numerator:

































Net income available to common stockholders





$





62,961













$





43,056













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG









711

















(579





)









Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method





$





63,672













$





42,477













































Denominator:

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









59,919

















59,739













Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation









240

















430













Effect of dilutive put rights



(1)











3,654

















3,235













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









63,813

















63,404













































Basic income per share available to common stockholders





$





1.05













$





0.72













Diluted income per share available to common stockholders



(1)







$





1.00













$





0.67















































FFO per share/unit:



































































Numerator:

































FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





122,902













$





98,473













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG









711

















(579





)









FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest









2,633

















2,021













FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method





$





126,246













$





99,915













































Denominator:

































Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic









60,314

















60,134













Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation









240

















430













Effect of dilutive put rights



(1)











3,654

















3,235













Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted









64,208

















63,799













































FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit





$





2.04













$





1.64













FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)







$





1.97













$





1.57















































Adjusted FFO per share/unit:



































































Numerator:

































Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





$





129,823













$





102,694













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG









711

















(579





)









FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest









2,633

















2,021













Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest









282

















(135





)









Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method





$





133,449













$





104,001













































Denominator:

































Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic









60,314

















60,134













Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation









240

















430













Effect of dilutive put rights



(1)











3,654

















3,235













Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted









64,208

















63,799













































Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit





$





2.15













$





1.71













Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)







$





2.08













$





1.63













_______________





(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.











Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements









Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDA







re







”)







Unaudited





($ in thousands, except per share data)























Guidance Range

















For Full Year 2025

















Low













High













Midpoint













Consolidated:













































Net income









$









245,250

















$









261,000

















$









253,125















Provision for income taxes









11,000

















13,500

















12,250













Interest expense, net









203,000

















214,000

















208,500













Depreciation and amortization









262,625

















280,000

















271,313















EBITDA







re











$









721,875

















$









768,500

















$









745,188















Non-cash lease expense









3,000

















4,250

















3,625













Preopening costs









500

















1,000

















750













Equity-based compensation expense









14,875

















16,500

















15,688













Pension settlement charge









1,250

















1,500

















1,375













Interest income on Gaylord National bonds









3,750

















4,750

















4,250













Loss on extinguishment of debt









3,750

















4,500

















4,125















Adjusted EBITDA







re











$









749,000

















$









801,000

















$









775,000

























































Hospitality segment:













































Operating income









$









444,000

















$









468,000

















$









456,000















Depreciation and amortization









221,000

















234,000

















227,500













Non-cash lease expense









3,250

















4,250

















3,750













Interest income on Gaylord National bonds









3,750

















4,750

















4,250













Other gains and (losses), net









3,000

















4,000

















3,500















Adjusted EBITDA







re











$









675,000

















$









715,000

















$









695,000

























































Entertainment segment:













































Operating income









$









65,750

















$









69,750

















$









67,750















Depreciation and amortization









39,500

















43,500

















41,500













Non-cash lease expense (revenue)









(250





)













–

















(125





)









Preopening costs









500

















1,000

















750













Equity-based compensation









4,500

















5,500

















5,000













Other gains and (losses), net









–

















250

















125















Adjusted EBITDA







re











$









110,000

















$









120,000

















$









115,000

























































Corporate and Other segment:













































Operating loss









$









(48,000









)













$









(47,500









)













$









(47,750









)











Depreciation and amortization









2,125

















2,500

















2,313













Equity-based compensation









10,375

















11,000

















10,688













Pension settlement charge









1,250

















1,500

















1,375













Other gains and (losses), net









(1,750





)













(1,500





)













(1,625





)











Adjusted EBITDA







re











$









(36,000









)













$









(34,000









)













$









(35,000









)

































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements









Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO







Unaudited





($ in thousands, except per share data)























Guidance Range

















For Full Year 2025

















Low













High













Midpoint













Consolidated:













































Net income









$









245,250

















$









261,000

















$









253,125















Noncontrolling interest in OEG









(8,000





)













(6,000





)













(7,000





)











Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders









$









237,250

















$









255,000

















$









246,125















Depreciation and amortization









262,625

















280,000

















271,313













Adjustments for noncontrolling interest









(12,500





)













(10,500





)













(11,500





)











FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders









$









487,375

















$









524,500

















$









505,938















Right-of-use asset amortization









–

















500

















250













Non-cash lease expense









3,000

















4,250

















3,625













Pension settlement charge









1,250

















1,500

















1,375













Loss on extinguishment of debt









3,750

















4,500

















4,125













Adjustments for noncontrolling interest









(4,375





)













(3,750





)













(4,063





)









Amortization of deferred financing costs









10,500

















12,000

















11,250













Amortization of debt discounts and premiums









1,500

















2,500

















2,000













Deferred tax provision









7,000

















9,000

















8,000















Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders









$









510,000

















$









555,000

















$









532,500

























































Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share







(1)











$









3.80

















$









4.05

















$









3.93

















Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit







(1)











$









8.24

















$









8.86

















$









8.55

























































Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)







(1)















64.5





















64.5





















64.5

















Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)







(1)















64.9





















64.9





















64.9















_______________





(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.











Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements









Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share







Unaudited





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Guidance Range

















For Full Year 2025















Earnings per share:











Low













High













Midpoint











Numerator:





















































Net income available to common stockholders







$







237,250













$





255,000













$





246,125













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG









8,000

















6,000

















7,000













Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method







$







245,250













$





261,000













$





253,125

































































Denominator:





















































Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)



(1)











64.5

















64.5

















64.5



































































Diluted income per share available to common stockholders









$









3.80

















$









4.05

















$









3.93



























































































































Adjusted FFO per share:

























































Numerator:





















































Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders







$







510,000













$





555,000













$





532,500













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG









8,000

















6,000

















7,000













FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest









12,500

















10,500

















11,500













Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest









4,375

















3,750

















4,063













Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method







$







534,875













$





575,250













$





555,063

































































Denominator:





















































Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)



(1)











64.9

















64.9

















64.9



































































Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit









$









8.24

















$









8.86

















$









8.55















_______________





(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



