Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record Revenues and Net Income

May 01, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Ryman Hospitality Properties reported record Q1 2025 revenue and income, confirming full-year profit outlook amid economic uncertainty.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving record revenues of $587.3 million and net income of $63 million, driven by robust performance in both its Hospitality and Entertainment segments. The company recorded impressive Hospitality segment revenue of $497.7 million and a notable 10.2% growth in RevPAR. However, it indicated a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year, adjusting expectations for Hospitality and Total RevPAR growth due to macroeconomic uncertainties affecting group bookings. The company recently made strategic moves, including investing in Southern Entertainment and securing a new contract to operate the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Ryman remains optimistic about its profitability amid these challenges, affirming its full-year outlook for net income and Adjusted EBITDA while managing costs effectively.

Potential Positives

  • The company reported first-quarter records for consolidated revenue of $587.3 million, marking an 11.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Consolidated net income for the first quarter was $63.0 million, a 47.4% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.
  • The Opry Entertainment Group made a strategic investment in Southern Entertainment, expanding its portfolio in the live events sector.
  • The company affirmed its full-year guidance for profitability metrics like consolidated net income and Adjusted EBITDAre, reflecting confidence in its financial outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

  • The company is lowering its full year outlook for Hospitality RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth, indicating potential challenges in meeting revenue targets due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • There is a significant increase in group cancellations for the "in-the-year-for-the-year" period, which may adversely affect near-term revenue performance.
  • The corporate and other segment continues to report operating losses, highlighting ongoing inefficiencies or challenges in that area of the business.

FAQ

What were Ryman Hospitality's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

Ryman Hospitality reported record consolidated revenue of $587.3 million and net income of $63.0 million for Q1 2025.

How did the Entertainment segment perform in Q1 2025?

The Entertainment segment achieved a 33.9% revenue increase, totaling $89.6 million, with record operating income growth.

What is the outlook for Ryman Hospitality for the full year 2025?

The company affirms its outlook for consolidated net income and Adjusted EBITDAre, while adopting more conservative revenue growth assumptions.

What impact did macroeconomic factors have on Ryman's bookings?

Macroeconomic uncertainty is affecting near-term group bookings, leading to a more conservative revenue outlook for 2025.

What strategic investments were made during the first quarter?

Opry Entertainment Group invested in Southern Entertainment and is set to operate the Ascend Amphitheater starting in 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments:





  • The Company reported first quarter records for consolidated revenue of $587.3 million, Hospitality segment revenue of $497.7 million and Entertainment segment revenue of $89.6 million.




  • The Company also generated first quarter records for consolidated net income of $63.0 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $185.5 million.




  • During the quarter, the Company booked over 363,000 Gross Definite Room Nights for all future years at a record estimated average daily rate (ADR) for future bookings booked during any first quarter of approximately $284.




  • In the first quarter, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) made a strategic investment in Southern Entertainment, a leading independent festival and live event operator. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville announced its intent to award OEG a 10-year contract to operate the 6,800-seat Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, beginning in 2026, pending successful contract negotiations.




  • Subsequent to quarter-end, OEG successfully defeased its obligations under its Block 21 CMBS loan with a $130 million add-on to OEG’s existing Term Loan B, maintaining the same interest rate and maturity date as the original Term Loan B facility.




  • The Company is affirming its full year outlook for consolidated net income, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per diluted share/unit due to the Company’s strong first quarter performance, resilient group business model and implementation of proactive cost management measures by our manager. The Company is also lowering its full year outlook for Hospitality RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth to account for the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty on in-the-year-for-the-year group demand.




Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations, driven by outperformance across both our Hospitality and Entertainment business segments. Hospitality delivered record first quarter performance in revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA

re,

supported by broad based growth across both group and leisure.  First quarter bookings for all future years increased over 10% compared to last year, with particular strength in bookings for 2026 and 2027. However, ongoing economic policy uncertainty is weighing on near-term meeting planner decision-making, which is impacting lead volumes and group bookings for the in-the-year-for-the-year period. As a result, we are adopting a more conservative top-line outlook for 2025, while affirming our profitability outlook due to the resilience of our group-centric business model and the proactive cost management efforts at our properties.”





First Quarter 2025 Results (as compared to First Quarter 2024):

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)









%



2025


2024


Change

Total revenue
$
587,280


$
528,345


11.2

%













Operating income
$
116,121


$
96,381


20.5

%

Operating income margin

19.8
%


18.2
%

1.6

pts













Net income
$
63,014


$
42,761


47.4

%

Net income margin

10.7
%


8.1
%

2.6

pts













Net income available to common stockholders
$
62,961


$
43,056


46.2

%

Net income available to common stockholders margin

10.7
%


8.1
%

2.6

pts

Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share

(1)
$
1.00


$
0.67


49.3

%













Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
185,502


$
161,065


15.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

31.6
%


30.5
%

1.1

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re

, excluding noncontrolling interest
$
179,876


$
156,403


15.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

, excluding noncontrolling interest margin

30.6
%


29.6
%

1.0

pts













Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
122,902


$
98,473


24.8

%

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

(1)
$
1.97


$
1.57


25.5

%













Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
129,823


$
102,694


26.4

%

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

(1)
$
2.08


$
1.63


27.6

%


_______________



1

Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.2 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin, Adjusted EBITDA

re

, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDA

re

, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA

re

to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDA

re

, Adjusted EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.





Hospitality Segment

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Hospitality revenue
$
497,730


$
461,470


7.9

%













Hospitality operating income
$
116,809


$
102,185


14.3

%

Hospitality operating income margin

23.5
%


22.1
%

1.4

pts

Hospitality Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
172,974


$
154,593


11.9

%

Hospitality Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

34.8
%


33.5
%

1.3

pts













Hospitality performance metrics:











Occupancy

69.7
%


66.7
%

3.0

pts

Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$
264.40


$
250.48


5.6

%

RevPAR
$
184.21


$
167.17


10.2

%

Total RevPAR
$
484.52


$
444.29


9.1

%













Gross definite room nights booked

363,904



329,695


10.4

%

Net definite room nights booked

205,194



189,583


8.2

%

Group attrition (as % of contracted block)

15.5
%


14.9
%

0.6

pts

Cancellations ITYFTY

(1)

22,779



13,050


74.6

%


_______________



1

“ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.



Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and Occupancy” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for first quarter 2025 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA

re

Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDA

re

to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDA

re

to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.





Hospitality Segment Highlights





  • The portfolio delivered first quarter RevPAR growth of 10.2% and Total RevPAR growth of 9.1%, compared to the prior year period. The Company estimates the timing of the Easter holiday contributed approximately 220 basis points to first quarter RevPAR growth.




  • Banquet and AV revenue increased 6.6% year over year driven in part by higher contribution per group room night despite a known higher mix shift toward association groups.




  • First quarter attrition and cancellation revenue was approximately $6.7 million, a decline of $1.7 million compared to the prior year period.




  • In February 2025, the Company completed the extensive renovation of the lobby and rooms at Gaylord Palms. The renovation excluded the rooms added with the 2021 expansion.






Gaylord Opryland

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
110,178


$
103,835


6.1

%












Operating income
$
30,098


$
24,825


21.2

%

Operating income margin

27.3
%


23.9
%

3.4

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
38,148


$
32,947


15.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

34.6
%


31.7
%

2.9

pts












Performance metrics:










Occupancy

64.9
%


65.1
%

(0.2
)
pts

ADR
$
262.57


$
245.28


7.0

%

RevPAR
$
170.49


$
159.60


6.8

%

Total RevPAR
$
423.89


$
395.10


7.3

%
















Gaylord Palms

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
88,393


$
85,463


3.4

%












Operating income
$
23,782


$
25,006


(4.9
)
%

Operating income margin

26.9
%


29.3
%

(2.4
)
pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
32,947


$
31,871


3.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

37.3
%


37.3
%




pts












Performance metrics:










Occupancy

75.9
%


74.6
%

1.3

pts

ADR
$
276.14


$
267.99


3.0

%

RevPAR
$
209.69


$
199.89


4.9

%

Total RevPAR
$
571.68


$
546.66


4.6

%
















Gaylord Texan

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
86,377


$
84,902


1.7

%












Operating income
$
27,695


$
26,032


6.4

%

Operating income margin

32.1
%


30.7
%

1.4

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
33,624


$
31,923


5.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

38.9
%


37.6
%

1.3

pts












Performance metrics:










Occupancy

73.0
%


73.2
%

(0.2
)
pts

ADR
$
257.26


$
239.77


7.3

%

RevPAR
$
187.80


$
175.54


7.0

%

Total RevPAR
$
529.08


$
514.32


2.9

%
















Gaylord National

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
80,829


$
68,274


18.4

%













Operating income
$
9,474


$
5,223


81.4

%

Operating income margin

11.7
%


7.7
%

4.0

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
19,031


$
14,819


28.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

23.5
%


21.7
%

1.8

pts













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

72.4
%


64.4
%

8.0

pts

ADR
$
249.02


$
236.16


5.4

%

RevPAR
$
180.33


$
152.18


18.5

%

Total RevPAR
$
449.95


$
375.88


19.7

%
















Gaylord Rockies

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
70,948


$
63,822


11.2

%













Operating income
$
14,823


$
11,997


23.6

%

Operating income margin

20.9
%


18.8
%

2.1

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
29,675


$
25,838


14.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

41.8
%


40.5
%

1.3

pts













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

72.2
%


64.5
%

7.7

pts

ADR
$
257.09


$
242.23


6.1

%

RevPAR
$
185.68


$
156.29


18.8

%

Total RevPAR
$
525.19


$
467.24


12.4

%
















JW Marriott Hill Country

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
55,276


$
49,941


10.7

%













Operating income
$
10,849


$
9,134


18.8

%

Operating income margin

19.6
%


18.3
%

1.3

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
18,680


$
16,531


13.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

33.8
%


33.1
%

0.7

pts













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

67.9
%


63.6
%

4.3

pts

ADR
$
321.54


$
312.19


3.0

%

RevPAR
$
218.38


$
198.40


10.1

%

Total RevPAR
$
612.95


$
547.72


11.9

%
















Entertainment Segment

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands)









%



2025


2024


Change

Revenue
$
89,550


$
66,875


33.9

%













Operating income
$
10,316


$
6,112


68.8

%

Operating income margin

11.5
%


9.1
%

2.4

pts

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
20,939


$
15,539


34.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

margin

23.4
%


23.2
%

0.2

pts














Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment segment delivered record first quarter performance in revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA

re

driven by growth from our recent investments in Category 10, the W Austin Hotel at Block 21 and Ole Red Las Vegas. Our ‘Opry 100’ programming is off to a strong start, with the televised live special ‘Opry 100: A Live Celebration’ generating exceptional viewership and social media engagement. We have not seen notable indications of macro-driven consumer softness, which we attribute to the continued strength of the live entertainment category and the quality of our portfolio of iconic brands and venues.”





Corporate and Other Segment

Three Months Ended



March 31,

($ in thousands)







%



2025


2024


Change

Operating loss
$
(11,004
)

$
(11,916
)

7.7
%

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
(8,411
)

$
(9,067
)

7.2
%














Capital Expenditures



In 2025, the Company expects to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to its Hospitality business, which includes approximately $113 million spent in the first quarter of 2025. At this time, the scope of the Company’s multiyear capital program remains unchanged; however, the discrete nature of the projects in the pipeline allows the Company to take a flexible approach to evolving macroeconomic conditions.



Major Hospitality projects planned for 2025 include:




  • Continuation of the renovation of the Presidential ballroom, meeting space and pre-function space at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2025;


  • Continuation of the sports bar, pavilion and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026;


  • Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027; and


  • Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which is expected to begin in mid-year 2025.




Disruption



For 2025, the Company affirms its previously stated expectation that the full year impact of construction disruption to its total Hospitality segment will be 250 to 350 basis points to RevPAR; 200 to 300 basis points to Total RevPAR; and $30 to $35 million to operating income and Adjusted EBITDA

re

. The Company expects disruption to impact results at Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord Texan and, to a lesser extent, Gaylord Palms (for the renovation period through February 2025).




2025 Guidance



The Company is providing its 2025 business performance outlook based on current information as of May 1, 2025. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason, including due to economic uncertainty and volatility.



Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to be affirming our full year 2025 outlook for consolidated net income, Adjusted EBITDA

re

, and AFFO, while adopting more conservative top-line assumptions amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Given our strong first quarter results, our resilient business model and our proactive asset management approach, we believe the Company is in a strong position to face the current environment. Our focus remains on enhancing the long-term positioning and value proposition of our portfolio to create value for our shareholders in the years to come.”

Guidance Range



Prior Guidance Range





(in millions, except per share figures)

For Full Year 2025



(1)



Full Year 2025



(1)



Change



Low


High


Midpoint



Low


High


Midpoint



Midpoint

Consolidated Hospitality RevPAR growth

1.25

%


3.75

%


2.50

%



2.25

%


4.75

%


3.50

%



(1.00
)
%

Consolidated Hospitality Total RevPAR growth

0.75

%


3.25

%


2.00

%



1.75

%


4.25

%


3.00

%



(1.00
)
%
































Operating income:





























Hospitality
$
444.0



$
468.0



$
456.0




$
444.0



$
468.0



$
456.0




$
-


Entertainment

65.8




69.8




67.8





65.8




69.8




67.8





-


Corporate and Other

(48.0
)



(47.5
)



(47.8
)




(48.0
)



(47.5
)



(47.8
)




-



Consolidated operating income

$

461.7




$

490.3




$

476.0





$

461.7




$

490.3




$

476.0





$
-

































Adjusted EBITDA



re



:





























Hospitality
$
675.0



$
715.0



$
695.0




$
675.0



$
715.0



$
695.0




$
-


Entertainment

110.0




120.0




115.0





110.0




120.0




115.0





-


Corporate and Other

(36.0
)



(34.0
)



(35.0
)




(36.0
)



(34.0
)



(35.0
)




-



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



re

$

749.0




$

801.0




$

775.0





$

749.0




$

801.0




$

775.0





$
-
































Net income
$
245.3



$
261.0



$
253.1




$
245.3



$
261.0



$
253.1




$
-


Net income available to common stockholders
$
237.3



$
255.0



$
246.1




$
237.3



$
255.0



$
246.1




$
-






























-


FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
487.4



$
524.5



$
505.9




$
487.4



$
524.5



$
505.9




$
-


Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
510.0



$
555.0



$
532.5




$
510.0



$
555.0



$
532.5




$
-
































Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share

(2)
$
3.80



$
4.05



$
3.93




$
3.80



$
4.05



$
3.93




$
-


Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders





























per diluted share/unit

(2)
$
8.24



$
8.86



$
8.55




$
8.24



$
8.86



$
8.55




$
-
































Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

(2)

64.5




64.5




64.5





64.5




64.5




64.5





-


Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted

(2)

64.9




64.9




64.9





64.9




64.9




64.9





-



_______________


(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.


(2) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

re

guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDA

re

to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”




Dividend Update



On April 15, 2025, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.



The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.




Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $413.9 million and total debt outstanding of $3,375.0 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of March 31, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $17.0 million was drawn under OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $763.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.




Earnings Call Information



Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, May 2, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.




About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.



Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, and changes in interest rates. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.




Additional Information



This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.





Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR




We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.





Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures




We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:





EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition




We calculate EBITDA

re,

which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDA

re

of unconsolidated affiliates.



Adjusted EBITDA

re

is then calculated as EBITDA

re

, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:




  • preopening costs;


  • non-cash lease expense;


  • equity-based compensation expense;


  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;


  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;


  • transaction costs of acquisitions;


  • interest income on bonds;


  • loss on extinguishment of debt;


  • pension settlement charges;


  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDA

    re

    from unconsolidated joint ventures; and


  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.





We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDA

re

related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.



We use EBITDA

re

, Adjusted EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDA

re

when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.





Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition




We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDA

re

Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDA

re

by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDA

re

, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.





FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition




We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.



To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:




  • right-of-use asset amortization;


  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;


  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;


  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;


  • loss on extinguishment of debt;


  • non-cash lease expense;


  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;


  • pension settlement charges;


  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;


  • (gains) losses on other assets;


  • transaction costs of acquisitions;


  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and


  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.





FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.



We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.



We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.



We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.




































































Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer
Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6588
(615) 316-6725


mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

ssullivan@rymanhp.com

~or~

Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6320


jhutcheson@rymanhp.com

~or~

Sarah Martin, Vice President Investor Relations

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(615) 316-6011


sarah.martin@rymanhp.com




































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Unaudited


(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025




2024

Revenues:





Rooms
$
189,232


$
173,633

Food and beverage

253,263



235,083

Other hotel revenue

55,235



52,754

Entertainment

89,550



66,875

Total revenues

587,280



528,345







Operating expenses:





Rooms

46,289



44,101

Food and beverage

138,139



128,179

Other hotel expenses

123,924



118,813

Management fees, net

18,463



17,962

Total hotel operating expenses

326,815



309,055

Entertainment

69,770



52,587

Corporate

10,770



11,954

Preopening costs

87



1,436

Gain on sale of assets






(270
)

Depreciation and amortization

63,717



57,202

Total operating expenses

471,159



431,964







Operating income

116,121



96,381







Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(54,283
)


(60,443
)

Interest income

5,459



7,522

Loss on extinguishment of debt






(522
)

Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures

(16
)


32

Other gains and (losses), net

(108
)


321

Income before income taxes

67,173



43,291

Provision for income taxes

(4,159
)


(530
)

Net income

63,014



42,761







Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG

(711
)


579

Net (income) loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests

658



(284
)

Net income available to common stockholders
$
62,961


$
43,056







Basic income per share available to common stockholders
$
1.05


$
0.72

Diluted income per share available to common stockholders

(1)
$
1.00


$
0.67







Weighted average common shares for the period:





Basic

59,919



59,739

Diluted

(1)

63,813



63,404


_______________


(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.2 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



















































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



Unaudited


(In thousands)




March 31,




December 31,



2025


2024

ASSETS:







Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
$
4,169,575


$
4,124,382

Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted

413,858



477,694

Cash and cash equivalents - restricted

47,467



98,534

Notes receivable, net

56,767



57,801

Trade receivables, net

133,024



94,184

Deferred income tax assets, net

67,573



70,511

Prepaid expenses and other assets

167,530



178,091

Intangible assets and goodwill, net

183,313



116,376

Total assets
$
5,239,107


$
5,217,573









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:







Debt and finance lease obligations
$
3,375,026


$
3,378,396

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

463,245



466,571

Dividends payable

70,974



71,444

Deferred management rights proceeds

164,532



164,658

Operating lease liabilities

134,728



135,117

Other liabilities

68,638



66,805

Noncontrolling interest in OEG

391,616



381,945

Total equity

570,348



552,637

Total liabilities and equity
$
5,239,107


$
5,217,573
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Supplemental Financial Results




Adjusted EBITDA



re



Reconciliation



Unaudited


(In thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025




2024



$


Margin


$


Margin


Consolidated:











Revenue
$
587,280





$
528,345




Net income
$
63,014


10.7
%

$
42,761


8.1
%

Interest expense, net

48,824






52,921




Provision for income taxes

4,159






530




Depreciation and amortization

63,717






57,202




Gain on sale of assets









(270
)



Pro rata EBITDA

re

from unconsolidated joint ventures

1






2




EBITDA

re

179,715


30.6
%


153,146


29.0
%

Preopening costs

87






1,436




Non-cash lease expense

889






925




Equity-based compensation expense

3,622






3,862




Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

1,114






1,195




Loss on extinguishment of debt









522




Transaction costs for acquisitions

75












Pro rata adjusted EBITDA

re

from unconsolidated joint ventures









(21
)



Adjusted EBITDA

re

185,502


31.6
%


161,065


30.5
%

Adjusted EBITDA

re

of noncontrolling interest

(5,626
)





(4,662
)



Adjusted EBITDA

re

, excluding noncontrolling interest
$
179,876


30.6
%

$
156,403


29.6
%














Hospitality segment:











Revenue
$
497,730





$
461,470




Operating income
$
116,809


23.5
%

$
102,185


22.1
%

Depreciation and amortization

54,106






50,230




Non-cash lease expense

945






983




Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

1,114






1,195




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
172,974


34.8
%

$
154,593


33.5
%














Entertainment segment:











Revenue
$
89,550





$
66,875




Operating income
$
10,316


11.5
%

$
6,112


9.1
%

Depreciation and amortization

9,377






6,740




Preopening costs

87






1,436




Non-cash lease revenue

(56
)





(58
)



Equity-based compensation

1,020






888




Other gains and (losses), net

136






408




Transaction costs for acquisitions

75












Pro rata adjusted EBITDA

re

from unconsolidated joint ventures

(16
)





13




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
20,939


23.4
%

$
15,539


23.2
%














Corporate and Other segment:











Operating loss
$
(11,004
)




$
(11,916
)



Depreciation and amortization

234






232




Other gains and (losses), net

(243
)





(87
)



Equity-based compensation

2,602






2,974




Gain on sale of assets









(270
)



Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
(8,411
)




$
(9,067
)
































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Supplemental Financial Results




Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation



Unaudited


(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025




2024

Net income
$
63,014


$
42,761

Noncontrolling interest in OEG

(711
)


579

Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders

62,303



43,340

Depreciation and amortization

63,676



57,154

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

(3,077
)


(2,021
)

Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures









FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

122,902



98,473







Right-of-use asset amortization

41



48

Non-cash lease expense

889



925

Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures






(21
)

Gain on other assets






(270
)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,707



2,721

Amortization of debt discounts and premiums

558



649

Loss on extinguishment of debt






522

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

(282
)


135

Transaction cost of acquisitions

75






Deferred tax provision (benefit)

2,933



(488
)

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
129,823


$
102,694







Basic net income per share
$
1.05


$
0.72

Diluted net income per share
$
1.00


$
0.67







FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit
$
2.04


$
1.64

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit
$
2.15


$
1.71







FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

(1)
$
1.97


$
1.57

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

(1)
$
2.08


$
1.63







Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:





Basic

60,314



60,134

Diluted

(1)

64,208



63,799


_______________


(1) Diluted weighted average common shares and OP units for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.2 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Supplemental Financial Results




Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA



re



Reconciliation and Operating Metrics



Unaudited


(In thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025




2024



$


Margin


$


Margin


Hospitality segment:











Revenue
$
497,730





$
461,470




Operating income
$
116,809


23.5
%

$
102,185


22.1
%

Depreciation and amortization

54,106






50,230




Non-cash lease expense

945






983




Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

1,114






1,195




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
172,974


34.8
%

$
154,593


33.5
%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

69.7

%




66.7

%


ADR
$
264.40





$
250.48




RevPAR
$
184.21





$
167.17




OtherPAR
$
300.31





$
277.12




Total RevPAR
$
484.52





$
444.29

















Gaylord Opryland:











Revenue
$
110,178





$
103,835




Operating income
$
30,098


27.3
%

$
24,825


23.9
%

Depreciation and amortization

8,060






8,133




Non-cash lease revenue

(10
)





(11
)



Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
38,148


34.6
%

$
32,947


31.7
%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

64.9

%




65.1

%


ADR
$
262.57





$
245.28




RevPAR
$
170.49





$
159.60




OtherPAR
$
253.40





$
235.50




Total RevPAR
$
423.89





$
395.10

















Gaylord Palms:











Revenue
$
88,393





$
85,463




Operating income
$
23,782


26.9
%

$
25,006


29.3
%

Depreciation and amortization

8,210






5,871




Non-cash lease expense

955






994




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
32,947


37.3
%

$
31,871


37.3
%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

75.9

%




74.6

%


ADR
$
276.14





$
267.99




RevPAR
$
209.69





$
199.89




OtherPAR
$
361.99





$
346.77




Total RevPAR
$
571.68





$
546.66

















Gaylord Texan:











Revenue
$
86,377





$
84,902




Operating income
$
27,695


32.1
%

$
26,032


30.7
%

Depreciation and amortization

5,929






5,891




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
33,624


38.9
%

$
31,923


37.6
%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

73.0

%




73.2

%


ADR
$
257.26





$
239.77




RevPAR
$
187.80





$
175.54




OtherPAR
$
341.28





$
338.78




Total RevPAR
$
529.08





$
514.32





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Supplemental Financial Results




Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA



re



Reconciliation and Operating Metrics



Unaudited


(In thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025




2024



$


Margin


$


Margin


Gaylord National:











Revenue
$
80,829





$
68,274




Operating income
$
9,474


11.7

%

$
5,223


7.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

8,443






8,401




Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

1,114






1,195




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
19,031


23.5

%

$
14,819


21.7

%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

72.4

%




64.4

%


ADR
$
249.02





$
236.16




RevPAR
$
180.33





$
152.18




OtherPAR
$
269.62





$
223.70




Total RevPAR
$
449.95





$
375.88

















Gaylord Rockies:











Revenue
$
70,948





$
63,822




Operating income
$
14,823


20.9

%

$
11,997


18.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

14,852






13,841




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
29,675


41.8

%

$
25,838


40.5

%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

72.2

%




64.5

%


ADR
$
257.09





$
242.23




RevPAR
$
185.68





$
156.29




OtherPAR
$
339.51





$
310.95




Total RevPAR
$
525.19





$
467.24

















JW Marriott Hill Country:











Revenue
$
55,276





$
49,941




Operating income
$
10,849


19.6

%

$
9,134


18.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

7,831






7,397




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
18,680


33.8

%

$
16,531


33.1

%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

67.9

%




63.6

%


ADR
$
321.54





$
312.19




RevPAR
$
218.38





$
198.40




OtherPAR
$
394.57





$
349.32




Total RevPAR
$
612.95





$
547.72

















The AC Hotel at National Harbor:











Revenue
$
2,698





$
2,822




Operating income
$
114


4.2

%

$
327


11.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

222






250




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
336


12.5

%

$
577


20.4

%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

54.8

%




56.9

%


ADR
$
255.03





$
250.02




RevPAR
$
139.70





$
142.24




OtherPAR
$
16.44





$
19.28




Total RevPAR
$
156.14





$
161.52

















The Inn at Opryland:



(1)











Revenue
$
3,031





$
2,411




Operating loss
$
(26
)

(0.9
)
%

$
(359
)

(14.9
)
%

Depreciation and amortization

559






446




Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
533


17.6

%

$
87


3.6

%













Performance metrics:











Occupancy

43.8

%




42.3

%


ADR
$
188.12





$
162.66




RevPAR
$
82.46





$
68.75




OtherPAR
$
28.66





$
18.70




Total RevPAR
$
111.12





$
87.45





_______________


(1) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Supplemental Financial Results




Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations



Unaudited


(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024


Earnings per share:













Numerator:






Net income available to common stockholders
$
62,961


$
43,056

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG

711



(579
)

Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method
$
63,672


$
42,477








Denominator:






Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

59,919



59,739

Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation

240



430

Effect of dilutive put rights

(1)

3,654



3,235

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

63,813



63,404








Basic income per share available to common stockholders
$
1.05


$
0.72

Diluted income per share available to common stockholders

(1)
$
1.00


$
0.67









FFO per share/unit:













Numerator:






FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
122,902


$
98,473

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG

711



(579
)

FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest

2,633



2,021

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method
$
126,246


$
99,915








Denominator:






Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic

60,314



60,134

Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation

240



430

Effect of dilutive put rights

(1)

3,654



3,235

Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted

64,208



63,799








FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit
$
2.04


$
1.64

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

(1)
$
1.97


$
1.57









Adjusted FFO per share/unit:













Numerator:






Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders
$
129,823


$
102,694

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG

711



(579
)

FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest

2,633



2,021

Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest

282



(135
)

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method
$
133,449


$
104,001








Denominator:






Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic

60,314



60,134

Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation

240



430

Effect of dilutive put rights

(1)

3,654



3,235

Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted

64,208



63,799








Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit
$
2.15


$
1.71

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

(1)
$
2.08


$
1.63


_______________


(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements




Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDA



re



”)



Unaudited


($ in thousands, except per share data)




Guidance Range



For Full Year 2025



Low


High


Midpoint


Consolidated:









Net income

$

245,250



$

261,000



$

253,125

Provision for income taxes

11,000



13,500



12,250

Interest expense, net

203,000



214,000



208,500

Depreciation and amortization

262,625



280,000



271,313


EBITDA



re

$

721,875



$

768,500



$

745,188

Non-cash lease expense

3,000



4,250



3,625

Preopening costs

500



1,000



750

Equity-based compensation expense

14,875



16,500



15,688

Pension settlement charge

1,250



1,500



1,375

Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

3,750



4,750



4,250

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,750



4,500



4,125


Adjusted EBITDA



re

$

749,000



$

801,000



$

775,000











Hospitality segment:









Operating income

$

444,000



$

468,000



$

456,000

Depreciation and amortization

221,000



234,000



227,500

Non-cash lease expense

3,250



4,250



3,750

Interest income on Gaylord National bonds

3,750



4,750



4,250

Other gains and (losses), net

3,000



4,000



3,500


Adjusted EBITDA



re

$

675,000



$

715,000



$

695,000











Entertainment segment:









Operating income

$

65,750



$

69,750



$

67,750

Depreciation and amortization

39,500



43,500



41,500

Non-cash lease expense (revenue)

(250
)







(125
)

Preopening costs

500



1,000



750

Equity-based compensation

4,500



5,500



5,000

Other gains and (losses), net






250



125


Adjusted EBITDA



re

$

110,000



$

120,000



$

115,000











Corporate and Other segment:









Operating loss

$

(48,000

)


$

(47,500

)


$

(47,750

)

Depreciation and amortization

2,125



2,500



2,313

Equity-based compensation

10,375



11,000



10,688

Pension settlement charge

1,250



1,500



1,375

Other gains and (losses), net

(1,750
)


(1,500
)


(1,625
)


Adjusted EBITDA



re

$

(36,000

)


$

(34,000

)


$

(35,000

)


















































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements




Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO



Unaudited


($ in thousands, except per share data)




Guidance Range



For Full Year 2025



Low


High


Midpoint


Consolidated:









Net income

$

245,250



$

261,000



$

253,125

Noncontrolling interest in OEG

(8,000
)


(6,000
)


(7,000
)


Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders

$

237,250



$

255,000



$

246,125

Depreciation and amortization

262,625



280,000



271,313

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

(12,500
)


(10,500
)


(11,500
)


FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$

487,375



$

524,500



$

505,938

Right-of-use asset amortization






500



250

Non-cash lease expense

3,000



4,250



3,625

Pension settlement charge

1,250



1,500



1,375

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,750



4,500



4,125

Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

(4,375
)


(3,750
)


(4,063
)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

10,500



12,000



11,250

Amortization of debt discounts and premiums

1,500



2,500



2,000

Deferred tax provision

7,000



9,000



8,000


Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$

510,000



$

555,000



$

532,500











Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share



(1)

$

3.80



$

4.05



$

3.93


Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit



(1)

$

8.24



$

8.86



$

8.55











Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)



(1)


64.5




64.5




64.5


Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)



(1)


64.9




64.9




64.9


_______________


(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





























































































































































































































































































































































Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements




Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share



Unaudited


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Guidance Range



For Full Year 2025



Earnings per share:

Low


High


Midpoint

Numerator:











Net income available to common stockholders

$
237,250


$
255,000


$
246,125

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG

8,000



6,000



7,000

Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method

$
245,250


$
261,000


$
253,125













Denominator:











Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)

(1)

64.5



64.5



64.5














Diluted income per share available to common stockholders

$

3.80



$

4.05



$

3.93



























Adjusted FFO per share:











Numerator:











Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders

$
510,000


$
555,000


$
532,500

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG

8,000



6,000



7,000

FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest

12,500



10,500



11,500

Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest

4,375



3,750



4,063

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method

$
534,875


$
575,250


$
555,063













Denominator:











Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)

(1)

64.9



64.9



64.9














Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit

$

8.24



$

8.86



$

8.55


_______________


(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

