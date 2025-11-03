Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $34.89 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $59.01 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $592.46 million from $549.96 million last year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.89 Mln. vs. $59.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $592.46 Mln vs. $549.96 Mln last year.

The company increases FY25 eps guidance from $3.40-$3.55 to $3.41-$3.53

