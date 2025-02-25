Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at Citi and Raymond James Investor Conferences

Ryman Hospitality Properties will present at two investor conferences on financial performance and business strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. announced its participation in two upcoming institutional investor conferences, with President and CEO Mark Fioravanti and CFO Jennifer Hutcheson presenting at both events, along with Vice President of Investor Relations Sarah Martin. The company will participate in the Citi 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference on March 4 and the Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5. Both presentations will be webcasted and available for replay afterward. Ryman Hospitality is recognized for its upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences, owning major properties like the Gaylord Hotels and a significant stake in Opry Entertainment Group, which encompasses various country music brands.

Potential Positives

Participation in two prominent institutional investor conferences enhances visibility and engagement with the investor community.

Presentations will highlight recent financial performance and strategic direction, which could positively influence investor perceptions and confidence.

The company's leadership presence, including the CEO and CFO, signals a commitment to transparency and proactive investor relations.

Potential Negatives

Participation in institutional investor conferences may indicate a need for greater transparency or communication regarding the company's financial performance and strategies, potentially reflecting investor concerns.

The requirement for attendees to register and download software for webcasts could limit accessibility for some investors, which may deter participation and engagement.

FAQ

What investor conferences is Ryman Hospitality Properties attending?

RHP will participate in the Citi 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference and the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

Who will represent Ryman Hospitality Properties at these conferences?

Mark Fioravanti, Jennifer Hutcheson, and Sarah Martin will represent RHP at the conferences.

When is the Citi Global Property CEO Conference presentation?

The Citi conference presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the presentations if I miss them live?

Replays of the presentations will be available for one year for the Citi conference and 90 days for the Raymond James conference.

Where can I find more information about Ryman Hospitality Properties?

More information can be found on Ryman Hospitality's official website at www.rymanhp.com in the investor relations section.

$RHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/09.

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) purchased 6,809 shares for an estimated $759,816

FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640

ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 900 shares for an estimated $96,588

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, announced today its participation in two upcoming institutional investor conferences. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Hutcheson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to investors at both conferences. Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also be in attendance.







Citi 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference







RHP will participate in a company roundtable presentation led by a Citi research analyst on Tuesday, March 4, at 7:30 a.m. ET. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for one year.







Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference







RHP will present the Company’s recent financial performance and business strategy on Wednesday, March 5, at 9:15 a.m. ET. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 90 days.





The presentations will be webcasted and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at





www.rymanhp.com





. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download, and install necessary multimedia streaming software.







About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.









