Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at 2025 REITweek Conference in New York

Ryman Hospitality Properties will present at the 2025 REITweek Conference on June 4, featuring key executives in a webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 REITweek Conference in New York on June 4, where CEO Mark Fioravanti will engage in an analyst-led roundtable discussion. CFO Jennifer Hutcheson and VP of Investor Relations Sarah Martin will also attend. The presentation will be webcasted, and interested parties can access it via the company’s investor relations website. Ryman specializes in upscale convention center resorts, with holdings including several Gaylord resorts, and has a controlling interest in Opry Entertainment Group, which manages notable country music brands and venues.

Potential Positives

Ryman Hospitality Properties is set to present at the prestigious 2025 REITweek Conference, showcasing its commitment to engaging with investors.

The participation of key executives, including the CEO and CFO, highlights the company's leadership presence and transparency.

The live webcast of the presentation allows for broader accessibility and engagement with potential investors.

Ryman's portfolio includes five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the U.S., reinforcing its strong market position in the hospitality industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.?

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences.

When will Ryman Hospitality present to investors?

The company will present on June 4, 2025, at 11:45 a.m. ET during the REITweek Conference in New York.

Who will participate in the RHP investor presentation?

Mark Fioravanti, Jennifer Hutcheson, and Sarah Martin will participate in the presentation and discussion.

How can I access the RHP presentation webcast?

The webcast can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website in the investor relations section, starting 15 minutes before the event.

Will there be a replay available for the presentation?

Yes, a replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) purchased 8,231 shares for an estimated $802,851

ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RHP forecast page.

$RHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Charles Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $136.0 on 11/18/2024

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, today announced that it will present to investors attending the 2025 REITweek Conference being held in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 4, at 11:45 a.m. ET. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led roundtable discussion. Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also attend the conference.





The presentation will be webcasted and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at



ir.rymanhp.com



. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available and will run for 30 days.







About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.









Investor Relations Contacts:





Media Contacts:









Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer





Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications









Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.









(615) 316-6588





(615) 316-6725











mfioravanti@rymanhp.com









ssullivan@rymanhp.com











~or~













Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer













Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.













(615) 316-6320















jhutcheson@rymanhp.com















~or~













Sarah Martin, Vice President Investor Relations













Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.













(615) 316-6011















sarah.martin@rymanhp.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.