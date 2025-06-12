Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Ryman Hospitality Properties will release Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, with a conference call on August 5.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 4, 2025, after market close, with a conference call scheduled for August 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Participants can join by dialing 800-274-8461 with the conference ID RHPQ225, and the call will be available for replay until August 12. Ryman, a prominent lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust, focuses on upscale convention center resorts and owns several significant properties including the Gaylord hotels and the JW Marriott resorts. The company also has a controlling interest in the Opry Entertainment Group, which includes famous country music brands and venues.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the "Company”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4, 2025. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-274-8461 and use conference ID: RHPQ225. The call will be available for replay through August 12, 2025, by dialing 800-727-5306; a conference ID is not required. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at



http://ir.rymanhp.com



.







About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.











Investor Relations Contacts:











Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer





(615) 316-6588







mfioravanti@rymanhp.com











Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer





(615) 316-6320







jhutcheson@rymanhp.com











Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations





(615) 316-6011







sarah.martin@rymanhp.com









Media Contact:











Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications





(615) 316-6725







ssullivan@rymanhp.com









