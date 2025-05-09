Ryman Hospitality Properties Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $1.15 per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties announces a $1.15 cash dividend for Q2 2025, payable July 15 to eligible stockholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties has declared a cash dividend of $1.15 per share for the second quarter of 2025, which will be distributed on July 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. The company, a real estate investment trust focused on upscale convention center resorts and entertainment, owns several top convention hotels and operates the Opry Entertainment Group, which includes notable country music brands and attractions. Ryman's portfolio is managed by Marriott International and features over 11,000 rooms and extensive meeting space. The release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting various risks that could impact the company's financial performance and dividend payments.

Potential Positives

Ryman Hospitality Properties declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.15 per share, demonstrating financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The company's portfolio includes five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the U.S., solidifying its position as a leader in the upscale lodging and hospitality market.



RHP's strategic ownership in Opry Entertainment Group allows for diversification and potential growth in the entertainment sector, enhancing its overall business model.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business could impact the company's financial performance and ability to meet dividend expectations.

The company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends is uncertain, raising concerns about future dividend sustainability.

There are significant uncertainties regarding the company's business levels and operational execution due to factors like inflation and changes in economic conditions.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount declared by Ryman Hospitality Properties?

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.15 per share for Q2 2025.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

What properties does Ryman Hospitality Properties own?

Ryman Hospitality Properties owns several resorts including Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord Palms, and the JW Marriott San Antonio.

What percentage of Opry Entertainment Group does RHP control?

Ryman Hospitality Properties holds approximately a 70% controlling interest in Opry Entertainment Group.

Who manages RHP's hotel portfolio?

RHP's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes over 11,000 rooms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640

ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RHP forecast page.

$RHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Charles Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $136.0 on 11/18/2024

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, to be paid on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.







About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, and changes in interest rates. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.









Investor Relations Contacts:





Media Contacts:









Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer





Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications









Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.









(615) 316-6588





(615) 316-6725











mfioravanti@rymanhp.com









ssullivan@rymanhp.com











~or~













Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer













Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.













(615) 316-6320















jhutcheson@rymanhp.com















~or~













Sarah Martin, Vice President Investor Relations













Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.













(615) 316-6011















sarah.martin@rymanhp.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.