Ryman Hospitality Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RHP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.76, changing hands as low as $81.74 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHP's low point in its 52 week range is $62.7006 per share, with $96.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.