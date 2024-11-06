Ryman Hospitality price target lowered to $131 from $134 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Ryman Hospitality (RHP) to $131 from $134 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
