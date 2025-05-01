RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Earnings Results: $RHP Reports Quarterly Earnings

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS ($RHP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $1.34. The company also reported revenue of $587,280,000, beating estimates of $554,456,296 by $32,823,704.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Insider Trading Activity

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640

ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Charles Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $136.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 11/06/2024

