Stocks
RHP

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Earnings Results: $RHP Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 01, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS ($RHP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $1.34. The company also reported revenue of $587,280,000, beating estimates of $554,456,296 by $32,823,704.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RHP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Insider Trading Activity

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.
  • FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640
  • ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RHP forecast page.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PPTYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 12/09/2024
  • Charles Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $136.0 on 11/18/2024
  • David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.