News & Insights

Stocks

Ryman Hospitality initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

November 06, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies initiated coverage of Ryman Hospitality (RHP) with a Buy rating and $130 price target The firm highlights the company’s “unique” hospitality assets within the long-booking-window group market, saying a post-COVID recovery room and incremental asset growth is likely. The long-term value of Ryman’s growing media and entertainment business and its unlock potential “is notable,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies believes the shares are undervalued.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RHP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.