Ryman Healthcare Slid To Loss In H1

(RTTNews) - Ryman Healthcare Ltd. (RYM.NZ), a retirement village and rest home operator, on Thursday reported loss in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the half of the year ended September 30, loss came in at NZ$49.65 million compared with profit of NZ$58.99 million in the previous year.

Loss per share were 4.4 cents versus earnings per share of 11.8 cents last year.

Revenue increased to NZ$413.78 million from NZ$366.26 million in the previous year.

Ryman Healthcare closed trading 2.0979% higher at NZ$2.9200 on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.