Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF) Price Target Decreased by 56.84% to 1.70

The average one-year price target for Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK:RHCGF) has been revised to $1.70 / share. This is a decrease of 56.84% from the prior estimate of $3.93 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.50 to a high of $1.96 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.14% from the latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryman Healthcare. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 23.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHCGF is 0.07%, an increase of 25.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 49,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,705K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,101K shares , representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHCGF by 19.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,981K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares , representing an increase of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHCGF by 11.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,123K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHCGF by 7.23% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 3,195K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHCGF by 22.07% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,906K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHCGF by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.