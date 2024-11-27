Ryman Healthcare Reports Decreased Net Profit Amid Rising Revenues

Ryman Healthcare ( (RHCGF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ryman Healthcare presented to its investors.

Ryman Healthcare Limited is a New Zealand-based company that develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for older people in New Zealand and Australia. The company is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2024, Ryman Healthcare reported a net profit after tax of NZD 94.4 million, a significant decrease from NZD 187.1 million in the same period last year. Despite the drop in profit, the company saw a rise in total revenue to NZD 366.3 million, up from NZD 333.6 million the previous year.

Key financial highlights include an increase in care and village fees to NZD 277.0 million and a fair-value movement gain of NZD 254.6 million in investment properties. However, the company faced higher operating expenses and finance costs, impacting overall profitability. Ryman also reported a basic earnings per share of 13.7 cents, down from 27.2 cents in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Ryman Healthcare remains committed to its strategic initiatives, including the ongoing development and expansion of its retirement villages. The company acknowledges the challenges ahead but is focused on enhancing financial performance and shareholder value in the coming periods.

