$RYI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 21, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

February 21, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

$RYI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,276,196 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RYI:

$RYI Insider Trading Activity

$RYI insiders have traded $RYI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK S. SILVER (EVP, GC & CHRO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $221,040
  • MOLLY D KANNAN (CAO & Corporate Controller) sold 4,344 shares for an estimated $113,161

$RYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $RYI stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,075,963 shares (+85.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,916,075
  • FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 337,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,255,306
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 301,453 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,579,895
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 287,169 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,315,498
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 281,972 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,219,301
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 271,099 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,018,042
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 267,782 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,331,539

$RYI Government Contracts

We have seen $134,863 of award payments to $RYI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

