$RYI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RYI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,276,196 of trading volume.

$RYI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RYI:

$RYI insiders have traded $RYI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S. SILVER (EVP, GC & CHRO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $221,040

MOLLY D KANNAN (CAO & Corporate Controller) sold 4,344 shares for an estimated $113,161

$RYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $RYI stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RYI Government Contracts

We have seen $134,863 of award payments to $RYI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

