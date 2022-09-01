RYI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.98, changing hands as low as $27.29 per share. Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.90 per share, with $44.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.