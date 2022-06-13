RYI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.50, changing hands as low as $26.94 per share. Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.39 per share, with $44.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.45.

