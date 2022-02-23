Ryerson Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to the company was $106.4 million or $2.71 per share compared to a loss of $16.7 million or $0.44 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $2.68 compared to a loss of $0.17 per share last year.

Quarterly revenues grew to $1.53 billion from $853.0 million in the prior year.

Ryerson said it remains optimistic about the industrial metals and manufacturing environment. It expects to see seasonally sequential progression in company shipments during the first quarter of 2022.

Ryerson anticipates first quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion with sequential average selling prices down 2% to 4% and shipments up 7% to 9%. LIFO income in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $28 to $32 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in the range of $195 to $205 million and earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.94.

