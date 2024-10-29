Ryerson reports Q3 adjusted EPS (20c) vs. $1.00 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $1.13B vs. 1.25B last year. Eddie Lehner, Ryerson’s (RYI) President, CEO, and Director, said, “I want to thank all my Ryerson teammates for working safely while striving to create an always improving Ryerson that delivers the industry’s best customer experience safely, enjoyably, and productively. Two things can be true at the same time: the industry is experiencing a cyclical bottoming marked by twenty-four months of moving average demand and price contraction; and Ryerson’s record investments in systems, capital expenditures, and acquisitions over this same period are positioning the company well for the next cyclical upturn. Over the Q3 we managed the business effectively through a contractionary industrial metals and manufacturing environment that produced compressed margins, most notably in carbon steels and across the commodity spectrum with lagging OEM customer contract price resets. Despite these challenges, we experienced improvements in key performance indicators including cash flow, expense and working capital management, and most importantly, we are seeing investment related growth pains and disruptions across our network beginning to subside as we move through the balance of 2024 with budding optimism for 2025. Ryerson has emerged more efficient and better through every previous counter-cycle and, looking forward, our optimization phase will bring together a greatly modernized service center network, enhanced value-added capabilities, across a digitally enabled enterprise to provide Ryerson’s best-ever customer experience while setting the table for realization of our next stage financial targets.”

