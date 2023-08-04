News & Insights

Markets
RYI

Ryerson Holding Slips 7%

August 04, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of its secondary public offering of 4,000,000 shares of the common stock.

Ryerson said the offer is pursuant to an SEC shelf registration statement by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC. The company will not be offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.

Currently, shares are at $30.30, down 7.06 percent from the previous close of $32.58 on a volume of 922,869.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.