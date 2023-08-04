Ryerson Holding Slips 7%

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of its secondary public offering of 4,000,000 shares of the common stock.

Ryerson said the offer is pursuant to an SEC shelf registration statement by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC. The company will not be offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.

Currently, shares are at $30.30, down 7.06 percent from the previous close of $32.58 on a volume of 922,869.

