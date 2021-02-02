Ryerson Holding (RYI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed at $12.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.56%.

RYI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $898.21 million, down 6.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RYI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.15% higher within the past month. RYI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RYI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.42, which means RYI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RYI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

