Ryerson Holding (RYI) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed at $28.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the metal products distributor and processor had lost 1.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryerson Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ryerson Holding to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, down 18.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -68.69% and -19.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryerson Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryerson Holding is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Ryerson Holding's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.04, which means Ryerson Holding is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RYI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

