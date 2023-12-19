Ryerson Holding (RYI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.78, changing hands as high as $33.80 per share. Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.15 per share, with $44.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.58.

