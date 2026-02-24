Ryerson Holding (RYI) Price Target Increased by 29.17% to 31.62

The average one-year price target for Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) has been revised to $31.62 / share. This is an increase of 29.17% from the prior estimate of $24.48 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.29% from the latest reported closing price of $28.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryerson Holding. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 19.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYI is 0.12%, an increase of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 40,842K shares. The put/call ratio of RYI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 3,924K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,873K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYI by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 2,343K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%.

Donald Smith holds 1,890K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,777K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.