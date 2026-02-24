Stocks

Ryerson Holding (RYI) Price Target Increased by 29.17% to 31.62

February 24, 2026 — 10:58 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) has been revised to $31.62 / share. This is an increase of 29.17% from the prior estimate of $24.48 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.29% from the latest reported closing price of $28.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryerson Holding. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 19.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYI is 0.12%, an increase of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 40,842K shares. RYI / Ryerson Holding Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RYI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 3,924K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,873K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYI by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 2,343K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%.

Donald Smith holds 1,890K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,777K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stocks mentioned

