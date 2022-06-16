Ryerson Holding (RYI) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Ryerson Holding (RYI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. RYI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

RYI could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider RYI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch RYI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

