Ryerson Holding (RYI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed at $30.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metal products distributor and processor had gained 13.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Ryerson Holding will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryerson Holding to post earnings of $2.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.49 billion, down 5.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion, which would represent changes of +74.26% and +9.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryerson Holding. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. Ryerson Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ryerson Holding currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.08, so we one might conclude that Ryerson Holding is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



