Ryerson Holding (RYI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed at $29.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the metal products distributor and processor had lost 5.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 8.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryerson Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ryerson Holding to post earnings of $2.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.49 billion, down 5.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.26% and +9.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryerson Holding should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. Ryerson Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ryerson Holding currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.89, which means Ryerson Holding is trading at a discount to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RYI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Free Stock Analysis Report



