Ryerson Holding (RYI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed the most recent trading day at $26.49, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metal products distributor and processor had lost 5.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.86% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ryerson Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2023. On that day, Ryerson Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, down 18.31% from the year-ago period.

RYI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -68.69% and -19.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryerson Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Ryerson Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ryerson Holding is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.15.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.