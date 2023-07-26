Ryerson Holding (RYI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed the most recent trading day at $42.14, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the metal products distributor and processor had gained 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryerson Holding as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ryerson Holding to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.95%.

RYI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.2% and -19.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryerson Holding should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.22% higher. Ryerson Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ryerson Holding has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.82.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

